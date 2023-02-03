IoT Connectivity Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key player Analysis and Opportunity 2022-2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “IoT Connectivity Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global IoT connectivity market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.8% during 2022-2027. offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the IoT Connectivity Market Growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity represents a network solution that provides a communication platform and network infrastructures for connecting IoT devices. It depends on several advanced technologies. For instance, a Wi-Fi system is a widely utilized frequent technology for wireless communication that provides internet services to devices, including smartphones, computers, laptops, etc. Presently, low power wide area network (LPWAN) is extensively used in rural, offshore, and other areas with minimal accessibility as it is secure, reliable, and consumes less power.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/iot-connectivity-market/requestsample
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
• Aeris
• AT&T Inc
• Cisco Systems Inc
• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
• Orange, Sierra Wireless
• Sigfox
• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
• Telefónica S.A
• Telit, Verizon Communications Inc
• Vodafone Group Plc
IoT Connectivity Market Demand:
The escalating demand for this solution among companies across countries to derive data-driven insights, boost productivity and efficiency, create new business models and revenue streams, expand business globally, etc., is among the key factors stimulating the IoT connectivity market. Moreover, the emerging automation trend in industrial processes is propelling the requirement for IoT technology to monitor products and address quality defects in real-time continuously, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising usage of IoT wearables in the healthcare sector, as they enable health analytics to monitor a patient remotely, is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, they track the safety of workers that are employed in hazardous conditions. Apart from this, the growing sales of connected cars, owing to the inflating need for luxurious driving experiences, are catalyzing the use of IoT connectivity to aid device-to-device communication, which is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing investments by government bodies in the development of smart cities are anticipated to fuel the IoT connectivity market over the forecasted period.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iot-connectivity-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
• Solutions
• Services
Breakup by Application:
• Buildings and Home Automation
• Smart Energy and Utility
• Smart Manufacturing
• Smart Retail
• Smart Transportation
• Others
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Travel and Hospitality
• Defense and Aerospace
• IT and Telecommunication
• Retail and E-Commerce
• Manufacturing
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
