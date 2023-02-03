Alamo Financial Appoints Keith Julius as the Company's New Vice President of Sales

Keith Julius will lead Alamo Financial's expansion across the United States.

BOERNE, Texas, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alamo Financial today announced the appointment of Keith Julius as Vice President of Sales. In this role Mr. Julius will be responsible for expanding Alamo Financial's operations to partner with auto dealerships across the United States.

Mr. Julius brings over 30 years of financial services and fintech business development leadership to Alamo Financial. In his tenure at Solutions by Text, he helped grow the company from a small handful of employees to an Inc. Magazine Top 5000 recognized company. The company partnered with financial services providers to implement compliant communications strategies. With his sales leadership, the company showed 100% growth year-over-year for 8 years in a row.

"I'm super excited to be part of Alamo's Financial growth, bringing my knowledge in originations, servicing and collections to expand the company's comprehensive offerings to auto dealerships across the country" said Keith Julius.

"With his background in compliant communications strategies, originations, servicing and collections, I'm confident that Keith can help Alamo Financial accomplish our expansion goals in the coming years" said Eric Batchelor, Founder of Alamo Financial.

About Alamo Financial

Alamo Financial was founded in 2001 by Eric Batchelor to purchase auto finance contracts from auto dealers in the greater San Antonio, Texas area. The company then expanded to offer auto dealerships a full suite of financial services including loan servicing, collections, repossession preparations and sale at auction.

Alamo Financial partners with auto dealers and lenders to streamline their operations and increase profitability -- all of this while delivering an exceptional customer service experience. Alamo Financial handles the financing operations so that auto dealerships can focus on what they do best – selling cars.

Media Contact

Eric Batchelor, Alamo Financial Corp., 1 (210) 530-0500, eric@alamofinancialcorp.com

