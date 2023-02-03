Miami Black College Expo™ Celebrates Black History Month and Education
The 1st Annual event provides resources, access and money for college!MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1st Annual Miami Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, 711 Northwest 72nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33126. The dynamic event celebrates the rich heritage and NCRF’s long-term partnerships with black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The event provides students access to over 50 colleges, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other colleges and universities.
At the expo, students can be accepted to a college on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships. Though designed primarily for high school students and for college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, the Miami College Expo™ is open to students, educators, parents, and caregivers of all backgrounds. In fact, parents are encouraged to bring students as young as 6th grade to help promote their early college planning.
In addition to connecting to college recruiters and attending accessible and informative seminars and workshops from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HBCU, and new this year The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community, attendees can stay for a celebratory After Show from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“We continue to be blessed by our incredibly committed educational and community partners. They are at the core of what we do in our united mission to expand access and change the trajectories of underserved students. We look forward to reaching even more students from all over Florida and celebrating our united heritage at our inaugural Miami Black College Expo™,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.
The 1st Annual Miami Black College Expo™ is sponsored by Comerica Bank, US Army ROTC, and Toyota.
To register to attend, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and eliminate workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
