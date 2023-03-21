CloudOffix Joins Forces with Lampnet Solutions to Expand Presence in African Market
CloudOffix has partnered with Lampnet Solutions to expand its global reach and grow its presence in the African market.
CloudOffix is the only software providers of concurrent licensing model making it possible for businesses to save cost on multiple user licensing in an effective way”DELAWARE, CLAYMONT, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudOffix, the leading provider of comprehensive, all-in-one CX platform, has partnered with Lampnet Solutions to expand its global reach and grow its presence in the African market. With this partnership, CloudOffix takes another step towards becoming a dominant player in the industry and providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced world.
Through this partnership, CloudOffix will be able to bring its innovative solutions to businesses in Nigeria, helping them streamline their operations, improve communication and collaboration, and provide a seamless experience for both employees and customers. With a range of tools, including CRM, marketing, e-commerce, project management, help desk, invoicing, and HR, CloudOffix is the ultimate solution for businesses looking to increase efficiency, agility, and better serve their customers.
CloudOffix is at the forefront of the industry with its customization capabilities and flexibility. The company has been known for delivering innovative solutions and solving problems for businesses of all sizes, making it a top pick for those looking to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience. With a comprehensive all-in-one platform that includes CRM, marketing, e-commerce, project management, help desk, invoicing, and HR, CloudOffix is the go-to solution for businesses looking to increase efficiency and stay ahead of the game.
"We are excited to partner with Lampnet Solutions and bring our platform to businesses in Nigeria," said Gokhan Erdogdu, CEO of CloudOffix. "We believe that our partnership with Lampnet will allow us to provide even greater value to businesses in the region and help them take their customer experience to the next level."
Lampnet Solutions is a well-established provider of digitalization solutions in Nigeria and has a proven track record of helping businesses improve their customer experience through the implementation of custom solutions. With this partnership, Lampnet Solutions will now be able to offer CloudOffix's comprehensive platform to its customers, enabling them to streamline their operations, improve communication and collaboration, and provide a seamless experience for their employees and customers.
" We are happy to partner with Cloudoffix, they are the only software providers of concurrent licensing model making it possible for businesses to save cost on multiple user licensing in an effective way while getting much more from the Cloudoffix All-in-one solution than they could get with legacy systems." said Emmanuel Brown, CEO of Lampnet Solutions.
About CloudOffix
CloudOffix is a comprehensive, all-in-one CX platform that helps businesses streamline their operations, improve communication and collaboration, and provide a seamless experience for both employees and customers. With a range of powerful tools, including CRM, marketing, e-commerce, project management, help desk, invoicing, and HR, CloudOffix is the ultimate solution for businesses looking to increase efficiency, agility, and better serve their customers.
Gone are the days of data silos and inefficiencies caused by multiple, non-integrated systems. With CloudOffix, businesses can bring together all of their front and back office functions in a single, easy-to-use platform. Plus, with endless customization options and low-code/no-code features, businesses can easily tailor CloudOffix to meet their unique needs without the need for extensive coding knowledge or resources.
www.cloudoffix.com
ABOUT COMPANY
Lampnet Solutions is a one-stop-shop for all technology solutions and IT managed services for startups, enterprise businesses, and government organizations across and outside Africa. Lampnet Solutions is an IT Consulting & Software Development company, who are service providers of world-class enterprise solutions and mobile technologies for high business growth and transformation.
It is one of the fastest growing Mobile Technology Development Company in Africa with over 30+ On-demand Mobile and Enterprise Application products in the market.
https://lampnets.com
