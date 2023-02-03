Pet Care Packaging Market is Experiencing Giant Upward Growth Curve | Here’s Why

Pet Care Packaging Market Pet Care Packaging Market Segments

Global Pet Care Packaging market is valued at US$ 10.06 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 17.73 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.” — InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY, NJ, US, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Global Pet Care Packaging Market- by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal and Other Packaging Material), Packaging Type (Cans, Bags & Pouches, Folding Cartons, Tubes, Blister Packs, Plastic Bottles & Jars and Others (Tubes, Cups, etc.)), Application (Dry Food, Wet Food and Frozen), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."



Currently, taking care of pets is popular among many people. Due to their work commitments and hectic lifestyles, pet owners require a flexible solution for preparing, feeding, and caring for their animals. With a variety of rapid opening and resealable technologies, handles for simple handling, and robust designs that take up less space, flexible packaging offers a high level of convenience. Various packing types are needed depending on the types of pets and pet food. Pet food packaging must be made of sturdy materials and tailored to the consumer's demands to make it easy to store and use. Pet owners have an emotional attachment to their pets and prefer little pouches of fresh food over bulk paper bags because many pet foods include natural lipids that go rancid if not consumed promptly.

As more people acquire pets as companions and owners become more conscious of the value of preserving their pets' health, the market for pet care packaging is growing. Therefore, innovative pet care packaging that is spill-proof is required. Also, things that are educative and protective are in demand from animal lovers. Additionally, the US FDA's standards regulating pet food items have improved in recent years. The manufacturers are also competing for consumer needs, such as clever food packaging. The need for pet care packaging is increased by these labels, which do provide positive effects. Due to rising demand for pet meals, nutraceuticals, toys, cosmetics, healthcare supplements, clothing, and a variety of other goods, the pet care industry is anticipated to grow.

The pet food category now leads the pet care packaging market, and this situation is anticipated to hold during the projected period.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Pet Care Packaging market over the forecast years because of Canada's and U.S.'s growing needs. There has been an exponential rise in animal-related affection. According to the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association, 40% of homes in the U.K. have a pet. A few key factors propelling the pet food packaging industry in North America are the expansion of pet humanization and ownership, launching private label retail brands, and expanding urbanization. In addition, the Asia Pacific Pet Care Packaging market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The pet sector is developing because of medical and therapeutic functional formulations, a wide range of pet treats and supplements, premium and super-premium feeds, and value-added products. Additionally, premiumization in the pet care sector has held steady despite the pandemic's impact on the economy.

Major market players operating in the Pet Care Packaging market include:

Amcor Plc, ProAmpac LLC, WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Co, Silgan Holdings Inc., TCL Packaging Ltd., Aptar Group Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Coveris Holdings S.A., Crown Holdings Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Kendall packaging Corporation, Formell Industries Inc., Mondi Group Plc, NNZ Group, The InterFlex Group Inc. and Berry Global Inc.



Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In April 2022, As part of the former's objective to cut its usage of virgin plastic by 25% and use 30% recycled content across the product portfolio, Mar's Pet Food Company formed a partnership with petrochemical company SABIC and flexible film manufacturer Huhtamaki. Wet cat chow from Sheba typically contains 30% recycled polypropylene, thanks to cutting-edge recycling technology.

• In April 2022, Vital Pet Life used recyclable packaging in its new pet food line. It has released the first item in its Vital Pet Life Plus range and has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition and How2Recycle. Vital Pet Life has integrated sustainability into various operational areas, including product sourcing, formulation, and packaging.



