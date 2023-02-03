Sunset Hospitality Group enters Italian Market with the upcoming opening of SUSHISAMBA Milan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), the leading hospitality group renowned for curating lifestyle experiences from hotels and resorts to restaurant and beach clubs, continues to expand its international presence with the launch of SUSHISAMBA in the historic Torre Velasca, Milan, Italy.
Planned to open in Spring 2024, the announcement underpins the firm’s ambitious global growth strategy following the recent announcements of the openings of Mett Hotel in Marbella – Spain, and Azure Beach Club in Nha Trang – Vietnam, among others.
SHG was founded in Dubai eleven years ago, and the group is now currently operating in nine countries, with business set to launch in four more countries in the coming months. Th group’s ambitious development plan reaches a significant milestone with the company now establishing a presence within the Italian market.
Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality, added: “Italy is an exciting market where hospitality shines at its best, so it’s only fitting that our growth plans take us there. The launch of SUSHISAMBA Milan is very exciting for us all at SHG, we’ve been following the Italian F&B landscape for quite some time and we’re very excited about building our presence in this great market.”
“SUSHISAMBA is renowned for its contemporary gastronomy, vibrant ambience and stunning aesthetics. Following the great success of SUSHISAMBA Dubai, we cannot wait to bring this amazing experience to the iconic Torre Velasca, a landmark in the center of Milan.”
The Torre Velasca, which is currently being renovated as part of a project led by Hines, a global real estate investment company and developer, will serve as host to SUSHISAMBA’s fifth concept, with the brand already established in Dubai, London, Las Vegas and Doha.
The restoration will see a major upgrade to the building’s façade and interior, with the aim of transforming the already iconic Milanese landmark into a must-visit destination for both lifestyle and dining experiences – a location which will serve the city as the newest best-in-class meeting space.
SUSHISAMBA Milan will offer the brand’s signature dishes, creative beverage program, and provide the unique entertainment its renowned for to ensure an unmissable customer experience.
Omar Gutierrez, CEO - Orange Brands Management - the restaurant group first responsible for the SUSHISAMBA brands, commented: “After a successful initial partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group through the opening of SUSHISAMBA Dubai, it’s an absolute pleasure to be launching the venue within Italy for the first time. The Italian F&B landscape is both upmarket, vibrant and completely representable of the brand’s ethos. Launching in the iconic Milanese Torre Velasca couldn’t be any more fitting, with the venue set to become the city’s latest dining hotspot.”
For more information about Sunset Hospitality Group, its different divisions and varied portfolio of brands, please visit: https://www.sunsethospitality.com/
Pragati Malik
