Mobile Security Market Growth, Size, Share, Top Companies, Manufacturing Cost Analysis and Future Forecast Up to 2030

Increasing productivity of employees and enterprises through BYOD policy is a key factor driving mobile security market revenue growth

Mobile Security Market Size – USD 3.93 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%, Market Trends – Increase in number of smartphone users” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C. , CANADA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile security market size was USD 3.93 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing smartphone users, rising adoption of third-party applications, and growing productivity of employees and enterprises through BYOD. Mobile security is an important part of mobile phones, iPads, and laptops, as well as systems with which devices connect, from wirelessly computing-related risks and vulnerabilities. Importance of securing these devices has grown substantially, as number of mobile devices and ways in which they are utilized have rapidly increased.

Numerous businesses now permit employees to use their personal mobile phones for business activities, hence BYOD allows employees to access company resources remotely or even while teleworking. The purpose of mobile device security and BYOD is to illustrate how businesses can use a standard-based strategy and commercially available technologies to address security and privacy needs, while allowing privately-owned mobile devices, to access company resources. BYOD refers to the practice of conducting work-related tasks on personal devices. Inclusion of BYOD capabilities into an organization can increase operational freedom of employees and their access to corporate resources.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The iOS segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. iOS is considered more dependable of the two operating systems, IOS and Android. Apple does not grant app developers access to its source code and iPhone and iPad owners cannot modify the code on their devices. This makes it more difficult for cybercriminals to exploit iOS-powered devices and developers to submit applications to App Store since the review procedure is more stringent. Consequently, it is less probable that a malicious app will enter Apple's App Store.

The mobile device security segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Mobile device security is primarily intended to prevent illegal network access. It is an element of all-encompassing enterprise security strategy. Additionally, over 50% of PCs are now mobile, providing novel challenges for network security, which must account for all locations and network usage required by employees. Smartphones are vulnerable to malicious phone applications, phishing schemes, data leaks, malware, and insecure Wi-Fi connections. Moreover, businesses must plan for the possibility that an employee can misplace or steal a mobile device.

The telecommunication & IT segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Network operators have become the open innovation platform that supports business, society, and mission-critical use cases as the world become increasingly digitized. 5G enables communication network operators to provide robust and secure connections for a variety of use cases, thereby connecting enterprises, smart factories, and important public safety infrastructures. High-performance 5G networks provide unlimited access to connected devices and mobile applications, necessitating networks that are resilient, secure, and preserve user privacy.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Mobile Security Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Some major companies operating in the global market report include Apple Inc., Broadcom, BlackBerry Limited, Citrix systems, Inc., Google, IBM, Microsoft, Ivanti, SAMSUNG, and VMware, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Mobile Security market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Mobile Security market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Segmental Analysis

The global Mobile Security market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Mobile Security sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile security market based on operating system, enterprise solution, enterprise vertical, and region:

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

iOS

Android

Others

Enterprise Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Mobile Application Security

Mobile Data Protection

Web Protection

Mobile Device Security

Others Solutions

Enterprise Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI

Telecommunication & IT

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life sciences

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Other Enterprise Vertical

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Mobile Security industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Mobile Security?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

