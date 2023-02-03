Food Grade Alcohol Market 2023 Profit-Sources and Revenue Detailed Analysis | InsightAce Analytic

Food Grade Alcohol Market Food Grade Alcohol Market Segments

Sugarcane Segment is Accounted as a major Contributor in the Food Grade Alcohol Market” — InsightAce Analytic

"Global Food Grade Alcohol Market- by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Application (Spirits, Vinegar, Extracts and Cosmetics & Fragrances), Function (Aromas, Preservatives, Solvents, Disinfectants and Others), Sources (Sugarcane, Wheat, Rye, Barley, Corn and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."



Alcohol, commonly known as ethanol, is a substance with several uses, including industrial solvents, food, and pharmaceuticals. The primary user of alcohol is the food industry. Food-grade alcohol for extraction and foods that may come into touch with people are just two of the many food-safe applications for this potent natural human-safe solvent. In the food and beverage sector, food-grade alcohol is mainly utilized as an ingredient in goods like flavourings, extracts, colours, and others. Consumption of processed and comfort foods has increased due to rising consumer spending and urbanization. Due to this tendency, demand for food ingredients has increased, which has, in turn, increased the demand for food-grade alcohol.

The popularity of craft beer, rising global beer output, and rising trade in food-grade alcohol are the primary factors anticipated to drive the growth of the food-grade alcohol market during the forecast period. However, one of the additional variables expected to most likely obstruct the development of the food grade alcohol market in the timeline period is the rising vigilance regarding the dangerous side effects of alcohol intake. Furthermore, in the upcoming years, the market for food-grade alcohol will benefit from the advancement of the nations and the involvement of the co-products of ethanol production in the feed sector. Despite this, the volatile pricing of raw materials and the rigorous regulations on the use of alcohol in food and beverages, and health and personal care products, may shortly pose additional challenges to expanding the market for food-grade alcohol.

Over the forecast years, Europe is anticipated to be the major contributor to the food-grade alcohol market because more applications are being made in the food and beverage industry to satisfy a huge consumer base's needs. Additionally, the major players in the food and beverage industry consistently work to advance new products and adopt innovative tactics, which will support the expansion of the market for food-grade alcohol in the area during the forecast period. In addition, the North American food-grade alcohol market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because food-grade alcohol is becoming more and more popular with consumers and producers of food and beverages due to its versatility in producing a wide range of culinary flavours. Additionally, the presence of more than 2,500 breweries and distilleries, where a variety of end-use sectors consumes food-grade alcohol, is expected to support the further expansion of the food-grade alcohol market in the region in the ensuing years.

Major market players operating in the food grade alcohol market include GLACIAL GRAIN SPIRITS, CHIPPEWA VALLEY ETHANOL COMPANY, Essential, MGP Ingredients, Cargill, Inc., Fairly Traded Organics, Ethimex Ltd., Organic Alcohol Company, Altia Industrial, Highwater Ethanol, LLC, Roquette Frères, Grain Processing Corporation, Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Manildra Group and Other Prominent Player.



Market Segments:

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market, by Nature, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Spirits

• Vinegar

• Extracts

• Cosmetics & Fragrances

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market, by Functions, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Aromas

• Preservatives

• Solvents

• Disinfectants

• Others

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market, by Sources, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Sugarcane

• Wheat

• Rye

• Barley

• Corn

• Others

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Food Grade Alcohol Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• The U.S.

• Canada

Europe Food Grade Alcohol Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe