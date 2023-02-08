BTCC Launches Tokenized Commodities Enabling Users to Trade Gold and Silver with USDT
EINPresswire.com/ -- BTCC users can now trade gold, silver, and others such as Apple, Meta, and Microsoft merely by having USDT in their BTCC accounts and without having to open accounts on other conventional exchanges which trade stocks and commodities.
Trading in gold and silver in USDT has numerous benefits. For one, as USDT is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, it provides a stable value for trading and reducing volatility. Furthermore, trading in precious metals like gold and silver has been a traditional way to hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.
Using a digital asset like USDT allows for faster and more efficient transactions than conventional methods. The availability of gold and silver on various cryptocurrency exchanges provides greater accessibility and liquidity to traders. By combining the stability of USDT with the popularity and historical value of precious metals, trading in gold and silver with USDT can be a valuable investment strategy.
"I've noticed that more and more people seem to be investing in gold using cryptocurrency these days. The popularity of investing in gold using cryptocurrency may be fueled by a combination of factors, including an increase in knowledge and understanding of cryptocurrency, the potential for high returns, and the opportunity to diversify an investment portfolio," says the Chief Research Officer at BTCC.
Trading gold and silver with USDT refers to exchanging tokenized commodities with Tether, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. This allows traders to trade the commodities while minimizing exposure to volatility in the crypto market. Tokenized commodities are digital assets representing ownership of a physical commodity, such as gold or silver. They are created through tokenization, which involves converting a real-world asset into a digital token that can be bought, sold, and traded on blockchain networks.
Tokenized futures are digital assets representing a claim on an underlying asset’s future value. They allow traders to speculate on the price movements of an asset in the future without having to own the underlying asset physically. Tokenized futures are traded on blockchain-based platforms and are typically represented by a token or a digital asset. This makes trading faster, more efficient, and accessible to a broader range of participants than traditional futures markets. The settlement of tokenized futures contracts can be done on-chain, reducing the need for intermediaries and increasing transparency.
Tokenized futures, while similar to cryptocurrency futures, have a few key differences. Even though cryptocurrency futures may be traded all the time, tokenized futures may only be traded during stock/commodities trading hours. As such, users may only trade US stocks during the US stock market trading hours.
BTCC’s tokenized futures are fixed at 1:1 with the relevant stock/commodities market prices. However, BTCC’s tokenized futures have higher leverage at 50-150x. As such, it is up to traders to choose leverage per their risk profile.
It’s important to remember that BTCC tokens are not in circulation on the market, and BTCC only offers futures trading for services of the tokens. In contrast to conventional trading, BTCC only offers contract trading for services of the underlying stocks. If the underlying stock executes corporate actions, including dividends and bonuses, BTCC traders won’t qualify for those corporate actions.
BTCC is dedicated to ensuring that the platform is safe, which they accomplish through segregating users’ assets, multi-signature cold wallets, penetration testing, personal information security, and no diversion of assets. Identity verification (KYC) and 2-Factor authentication (2FA) for withdrawals are used at the user level.
About BTCC
Founded in June 2011, BTCC is a cryptocurrency exchange based in London, United Kingdom. The company is resolved to make crypto trading safe, reliable, and available to everyone. BTCC also holds crypto licenses in the United States, Canada, and Europe. BTCC uses the best technology to mitigate market fluctuations and ensure safe trading.
Since 2011, BTCC has not had one security breach and is the longest-running crypto exchange. Since its inception, BTCC has been dedicated to enhancing trading mechanisms and establishing a fair trading experience for everyone.
BTCC promises that traders will not lose more than they deposited as the platform absorbs losses when accounts go below 10. The platform also supports multiple languages and provides various trading tools and resources to assist users in making informed trading decisions.
