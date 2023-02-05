Polysense Noise Sensor Polysense Sound/Noise Sensor Installation Polysense Sound/Noise Sensor

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polysense Announces indoor and outdoor Sound/Noise sensors cluster for Smart City and Industrial environment enabling health monitoring and city management

Empowered by new launched iEdge 4.0 OS modular and configurable WxS product platform, the upgraded Sound/Noise sensor can be BYODed with additional Polysense PSS sensors to equip users more powerful capabilities to monitor and take actions on the Noise pollutions

Polysense Technologies Inc., (Polysense) an innovation leader in LPWA IoT solutions for wireless sensing, today announced the upgraded series Sound/Noise sensors, a helpful and powerful monitoring tools for human health in city and industrial environment, supporting flexible wireless uplink for cloud connectivity such as NB-IoT, Wi-Fi, LoRaWAN, and LTE.

With the advancement of the economy and the society, more and more people pay attentions to the living and working environmental health, Noise is the key factors affecting human body’s health. Many companies and governments deploy Sound/Noise monitoring sensor to actively monitoring the noise level so that to ensure the employees and citizens to stay in health status. Polysense new upgraded Sound/Noise sensors are one of newly upgraded IoT terminals families which included indoor and outdoor versions. It provides much more flexible options for them to complete the work.

“We have already deployed many noise products over the world in the last two years, helping customers to equipped with powerful sensors to monitoring the noise level in various scenarios”, said Alex Wu, President and CEO of Polysense Technologies. “Due to the use case complexity and sensor connections versatility, many customers ask Polysense to provide more flexible products to ensure more easier noise monitoring solutions. With the requirements in mind, we upgrade the uni-product to cluster series so that they can meet customers various requirements.”

Sound/Noise product clusters:

• PSS-362011 Uart, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range：30~130dB, Indoor)3.3VDC

• PSS-362012 Uart, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range：30~130dB, Indoor)12VDC

• PSS-362013 RS485, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range：30~130dB, Indoor)3.3VDC

• PSS-362014 RS485, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range：30~130dB, Indoor)12VDC

• PSS-362015 0-3.3V, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range：30~130dB, Indoor)3.3VDC

• PSS-362016 0-3.3V, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range：30~130dB, Indoor)12VDC

• PSS-362017 IIC, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range：30~130dB, Indoor)3.3VDC

• PSS-362018 IIC, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range：30~130dB, Indoor)12VDC

• PSS-362021 Uart, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range: 30~130dB, Outdoor)5VDC

• PSS-362022 Uart, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range:30~130dB, Outdoor)12VDC

• PSS-362023 RS485, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range：30~130dB, Outdoor)12VDC

• PSS-362024 0-10V, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range：30~130dB, Outdoor)24VDC

• PSS-362025 4-20mA, Sound/Noise Sensor (Range：30~130dB, Outdoor)12VDC

3.3VDC versions can be powered by battery, providing a flexible deployment solutions, while the 5/12VDC version provides the long-term working purpose.

Sound/Noise PSS products are sensors only, it need to be BYODed with WxS smart terminals, examples are:

WxS8800-362011 LoRaWAN indoor noise smart sensor with controlling signals.

WxS8800-362021 LoRaWAN outdoor noise smart sensor with controlling signals.

Noise sensors can work seamlessly with different WxS product series with different uplink technologies: WxS7800 WiFi series, WxS8800 LoRaWAN series, WxS9900 NB-IoT Series, WxSC800 LTE Cat1 Series and WxSD800 LTE Cat4 series. With the required different PSS sensors combined with the noise sensor, the customer also can BYOD (Build-Your-Own-Devices) with Polysense Technologies so that to monitor any related and wanted sensor parameters with Polysense PSS several hundred sensors.

“We built our own IoT sensors with Polysense Technologies with noise sensor combined with extra PSS sensors of NH3, H2S and CH4 within one IoT WxS terminal”, Said Emmanuel Mounier, the IoT expert and founder of EMR Consulting, “The customized IoT sensor terminal greatly reduces the cost of the total project, you can’t find the exact product in the market before you BYODed your own products with Polysense Technologies. You can dynamically download the sensors driver and the data report cycle can be define separately sensor by sensor. You can build your own Multiple-in-One sensors for your own use case.”

Availability

Orders can be placed immediately. For pricing or further information, Please contact : info@polysense.net

About Polysense

Founded in 2013 and Located in Santa Clara, California, Polysense starts the business from EPON/GPON focused edge products in data telecommunications industry, and expands the value proposition to data sensing focused IoT industry after we realized the next stop of Information Technologies development will be ubiquitous sensing for the upcoming smart digital things world. With the business philosophy of "sensing and connecting the world" in mind, the company is committed to providing the end-to-end integrated solutions of "universal sensing and communication" for the Internet of Things market. Empowered by iEdge 4.0 virtual micro kernel IoT Things OS and the cutting-edge configurable and modular open architecture, Polysense provides BYOD (Build-Your-Own-Devices) capabilities and services of white label, rebrand, OEM and ODM to simplify the sensing complexity and reduce the sensing cost in the real things world.

Polysense IoT products include decoupled various chemical and physical sensors and communications of LoRaWan, WiFi, NB-IoT, Cellular LTE Cat1 and Cat4, which will be expanded to next planned area of Sigfox, BT/BLE, Zigbee, Z-Wave, Mesh and 5G mmTC. Private communication and protocol technologies are easier to be expanded and grafted so that various IoT terminal products are available for those such as satellite communications.

With the global customers and partners over 150 countries, we will continuously contribute to the digital transformation of business, work, life and study of human beings. let’s sensing and connecting the digital world together with the BYOD services of Polysense Technologies!

