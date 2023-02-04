The Fascinating Story Behind Walmart Seller Company, WallySmarter

Submit Release
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2009, Walmart first opened its virtual doors to third-party sellers. However, until 2022, the only e-commerce optimization products available were Amazon-focused seller tools, which were mostly irrelevant to Walmart sellers.

Thankfully, CEO and Founder WallySmarter Mr. Lewis Civin realised the need for a Walmart-focused seller platform. With the help of his expert team, They was able to fortify a groundbreaking digital product, WallySmarter, which is solely focused on helping Walmart’s third-party sellers optimise their sales and grow their businesses.

Here’s what Lewis Civin recently shared about WallySmarter:

“Considering how much Walmart’s third-party marketplace has expanded over the years, I was shocked that there wasn't any relevant softwares designed to help Walmart’s independent retailers. In order to offer sellers with the same opportunity that Amazon retailers have, I realised that I had to take matters into my own hands, and create WallySmarter”

WallySmarter is aimed at providing sellers with all the key information they need to perfect their sales strategies, and elevate their success.This bespoke platform has been especially designed to assist users regardless of their previous experience retrieving and analysing data metrics.

WallySmarter have designed each digital selling tool with beginners in mind, to ensure an uncomplicated, stress-free user-experience. All of the seller tools such as Amazon/Walmart Arbitrage (an Online Arbitrage tool for hustling sellers) and Sales Estimator have been perfected and are finally ready to use, offering many different aspects that will help further understand the e-market industry and support development as a business.

The central element of WallySmarter is the exclusive Walmart API which enables businesses to sell on walmart and integrate with immensely accurate sales estimates for Walmart into their own systems, as well as build their own custom dashboards. When using the platform sellers can additionally expect to access the tools such as Walmart Chrome Extension, Sales Estimator, Product Database Analyzer, and so much more!

With less than a year as an active product, WallySmarter has steadily risen in popularity and seen some impressive growth. Looking toward the future, WallySmarter firmly believes that their platform will develop and continue to transform the success of Walmart’s third-party sellers.

During discussion of WallySmarter’s prospective future, Lewis Civin expressed his optimism for his innovative creation:

“WallySmarter is going to help a lot of sellers find their perfect sales strategy - the potential this tool can reach is unmatched, and we are incredibly excited to see the success that our platform brings”.

About Us:
In 2022, Carbon6 created WallySmarter specifically for Walmart sellers, to provide third-parties with relevant products designed to facilitate growth within the e-market.

The digital product comes with a range of features that effectively help to improve the sales strategy of any independent Walmart seller. WallySmarter can help access all of the behind-the-scenes information and data all in one space, so that the e-commerce research is manageable and straightforward.

By signing up to WallySmarter bespoke platform sellers can unlock daily estimates of more than 110 million Walmart products, collected in real-time, and over 12 million keywords, which are updated regularly across the site so business owners can stay up-to-date with current trends.

