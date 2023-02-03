Textr Announces Launch of its Revolutionary Beta Version ‘Textr Team App’

The app is available for android, iOS, and webapp and will have a dynamic impact on the way individuals and businesses communicate.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The masterminds behind Textr are pleased to announce the release of their game-changing Textr Team app in a complete beta version.Textr is a Canadian developer of telecom communication apps for three distinct audiences - traveling, business, and private communications. The company provides a wide breadth of services, including phone number purchases, global eSIM internet plan, VoIP, and secured instant messaging services, just to name a few. At its core, Textr is a disrupter that aims to take on large, unethical conglomerates in the communications industry by striving to support users in all aspects of digital communication with affordable pricing.In its most recent and exciting news to date, Textr has officially launched the beta version of its app, Textr Team, with all of the core features completed. The release is available for android, iOS, and webapp and provides users with seven days to access and extensive suite of both outbound and inbound features for their business.“Textr Team is a modern phone system that will revolutionize the way individuals and businesses communicate,” says Founder of Textr, Kevin Gu. “Team offers core outbound and inbound features designed to improve communication efficiency and boost sales performance for companies operating in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom.”Through the app, users can enhance their customer service, marketing, and sales team’s performance with Textr Team’s SMS bulk messaging and lightweight CRM system . Whether users are freelancers, a small business, or a medium-sized enterprise with limited resources, the company’s call routing, automated attendant services, and shared business contact list helps them to engage with clients efficiently.Textr leverages powerful cloud technology with redundancy and disaster recovery solutions to achieve enterprise grade SLA to SMB with 99.99% stability. Currently, Team boasts 100+ servers worldwide, 10 million+ call minutes made every year, and 50 million+ text messages sent every year – an incredible feat for any small communications business.For more information about Textr Team, or to test drive the beta version, please visit https://textrapp.com/ About TextrBased in Toronto, Canada, Textr was founded by Kevin Gu, a Network Specialist with Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) – Global Walk of Fame #24841, who is well-respected in his industry. The company’s mission is to make communication more accessible, no matter where people are. To make this happen, Textr offers pay-as-you-go plans for all of its products, including calling, texting, and even access to the Internet – all with no long-term contracts or hidden fees.Textr has collaborated with hundreds of renowned companies, including Re/Max, Mini So, JF, 51 Canada, and more.