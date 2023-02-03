Under Secretary Nuland’s Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al Thani

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani co-chaired the Global Discussions working group, within the fifth annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue today in Doha.

The Under Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed issues including the global threat posed by Russia’s war against Ukraine, Iran, the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, and the stability and prosperity of the Horn of Africa. Under Secretary Nuland and FM Al Thani also discussed regional cooperation in the Gulf, as well as the urgent need to end the cycle of violence in Israel and the West Bank and our commitment to a two-state solution. The United States values its growing cooperation with Qatar, both bilaterally and on regional and international issues.