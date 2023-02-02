Submit Release
Directive 2023-1: Itemization Threshold of Lobbying Activities

Pursuant to the authority of Section 67-6619, Idaho Code, the Secretary of State does hereby issue the following directive:

The itemization threshold of lobbying activities set out in Section 67-6619(3)(b), Idaho Code, is hereby adjusted using the consumer price index (CPI-U) to one hundred thirty dollars ($130.00) for the 2023 and 2024 reporting periods.

Sincerely,

PHIL MCGRANE
Idaho Secretary of State

Directive No. 2023-1
Dated: January 24, 2023

 

