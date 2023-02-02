Maldives Promoted at Travel Bulletin Indian Ocean Showcase 2023 in England

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has promoted the Maldives and all its offers at the United Kingdom’s Travel Bulletin Indian Ocean Showcase 2023, held in Chelmsford, Essex, England, on 31st January.

Travel Bulletin is a top UK travel trade brand, with 10 years of experience, offering news, training, networking events and opportunity for travel agents to meet key international sellers of tourism products, services and experiences- including destinations. The Travel Bulletin Indian Ocean Showcase 2023 event provides a platform for sellers and buyers to meet and network, create business contacts and deals. Maldives was represented at the event by MMPRC’s PR for the UK market.

Prior to the beginning of the one-day event, there was a 30-minute B2B networking session with the attendees. MMPRC has a designated table at the event, where 10-minute speed networking sessions with destination presentations were given to groups of 8-10 travel agents at a round table setting. In addition to a networking dinner, special gift hampers, gift vouchers and free holiday raffles were given away as part of the event by participants.

The purpose of participating in this event is to meet and network with top travel trade partners from the region, to maintain and strengthen the Maldives brand in the market, and to share the most up-to-date information about the Maldives and the tourism products including unique experiences.

The UK was one of top source markets to the Maldives last year with 179,312 arrivals by 31st December 2022: 10.7% of the total market share. MMPRC has held several activities in this market last year to maintain destination momentum. This includes participation in major fairs such as WTM London 2022; destination roadshows in London, Manchester & Newcastle; joint marketing campaigns such as the campaign with British Airways; marketing and brand awareness campaigns with travel agents, tour operators, and media outlets; and familiarisation trips.