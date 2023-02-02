EbA – Enhanced Climate Field Schools for Climate Resilience

EECCLiRe responds to the need for sustainable intensification and climate-smart coffee production in the provinces of East Nusa Tenggara (ENT) and Bali in Indonesia. Both areas are climate risk hotspots and critical coffee production areas in the country. The project integrates ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA) principles in conducting climate field schools among farmers involved in producing coffee. Coffee is an essential export commodity and a lynchpin of rural livelihoods in these two provinces. Outcomes will be achieved by redesigning and integrating EbA principles, agroforestry techniques, local and traditional knowledge, and climate-smart technologies in the climate field schools being conducted by the BMKG (Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika), the Indonesian Met Bureau, and civil society actors. To ensure uptake and deepen impacts of the project, EECCLiRe will integrate alternative technologies to help farmers reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of their farms using biogas digesters, exploration of ecolabelling mechanisms to promote sustainable coffee production, and by assisting BMKG in developing proactive policies that improve the conduct of the field schools and expand them into other commodities. In the long term, the project will enhance the adaptive capacities and strengthen the social, environmental, and economic resilience of rural communities dependent on coffee through ecosystem-based adaptation.

Outputs will include:

Conducting EbA-enhanced climate filed schools and enhancing sustainable coffee agroforestry

Installing and monitoring the efficiency of biogas digesters

Exploring appropriate sustainability standards in the Indonesian coffee market and the use of ecolabelling

Increasing the capacity of policymakers in institutionalizing EbA-enhanced CFS as an approach for other commodities

Ensuring effective and efficient coordination and communication through the project with relevant stakeholders

Objectives:

The objective of this project is to contribute to the enhancement of the adaptive capacities and strengthening the social, environmental, and economic resilience of rural communities dependent on coffee and other important commodities such as cocoa in Bali and East Nusa Tenggara (ENT) in Indonesia

Ecosystem-based adaptation:

Ecosystem-based adaptation is a form of nature-based solutions for climate change. It is defined as “the use of biodiversity and ecosystem services as part of an overall adaptation strategy to help people adjust to the adverse effects of climate change.”

There are three main elements to the concept, (1) the goal is to help people adjust to climate change, (2) makes use of biodiversity and ecosystem services and (3) is part of an overall adaptation strategy. While EbA must include ecosystem conservation, it is overall people centered. By enhancing and utilizing conservation, sustainable management and restoration of ecosystems, ecosystem services are strengthened in turn building capacity of local communities. Read more about EbA here.