USGrants.org tracks over 211 funding programs for elementary schools and education services

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 211 funding programs totaling $358 million dollars allocated for elementary schools and education services.

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): High School Equivalency Program (HEP) CFDA Number 84.141A (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 010917 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $475,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education Gulf Coast Recovery Grant Initiative Program CFDA NUmber 84.215C (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052710 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Enhanced Assessment Instruments Grants Program CFDA Number 84.368A (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 041911 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Alaska Native Education (ANE) Program CFDA Number 84.356A (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 060419 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Education Innovation and Research (EIR) Program: Early-Phase Grants Assistance Listing Number 84.411C (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 072821 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $4,000,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant Program CFDA Number 84.371C (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 031011 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $70,000,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Well-Rounded Education Programs: Jacob K. Javits Gifted and Talented Students Education (Javits) Program, Assistance Listing Number 84.206A (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 021622 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Charter Schools Program (CSP): Grants to Charter Management Organizations for the Replication and Expansion of High-Quality Charter Schools (CMO Grants), Assistance Listing Number 84.282M (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 111022 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Office of Indian Education (OIE): Indian Education Discretionary Grants Programs: Demonstration Grants for Indian Children Program CFDA Number 84.299A (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 022916 002

Agency: ED

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Native Hawaiian Education Program CFDA Number 84.362A (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 021814 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): High School Equivalency Program (HEP) CFDA Number 84.141A (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 112919 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $475,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Office of Indian Education (OIE) Professional Development Grant Program CFDA Number 84.299B (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 020712 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $400,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Office of Indian Education (OIE): Indian Education Discretionary Grants Programs: Professional Development Grants Program CFDA Number 84.299B (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 051716 001

Agency: ED

Funding Amount: $400,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Office of Indian Education (OIE) Indian Education Formula Grants to Local Educational Agencies CFDA Number 84.060A (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 012114 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Small, Rural School Achievement (SRSA) Program CFDA Number 84.358A (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 050114 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) High School Equivalency Program (HEP) CFDA Number 84.141 (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 110811 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $475,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education Overview Information Indian Education Professional Development Grants 84.299B (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 121809 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $333,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education High School Equivalency Program (HEP) CFDA 84.141A (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 121509 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $475,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Grants to States for School Emergency Management Program CFDA Number 84.184Q (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052314 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Safe & Supportive Schools: Mental Health Service Professional (MHSP) Demonstration Grant Program, Assistance Listing Number 84.184X (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 112822 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Education Innovation and Research (EIR) Program: Early-phase Grants CFDA Number 84.411C (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 020119 003

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $4,000,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Teacher Incentive Fund (TIF) TIF Competition with a Focus on STEM CFDA Number 84.374B (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061412 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Project to Support America’s Families and Educators (Project SAFE) Grant Program Assistance Listing Number (ALN) 84.184N (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 092021 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Education Innovation and Research (EIR) Program: Mid-phase Grants CFDA Number 84.411B (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 020119 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $8,000,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) CFDA Number 84.149A (apply)

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 121613 004

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $425,000

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs for elementary schools and education services, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/elementary-schools