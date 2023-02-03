Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Swedish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Knutsson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met Swedish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Jan Knutsson today in Washington, D.C.  The Deputy Secretary reiterated U.S. support for Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession and conveyed our firm belief that Sweden and Finland are ready to join the Alliance.  The Deputy Secretary and State Secretary discussed continued and sustained support for Ukraine, addressing challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, and U.S.-EU cooperation during Sweden’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.   The United States and Sweden will continue to strengthen their close bilateral relationship in the face of regional and global challenges.

