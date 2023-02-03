There were 1,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,772 in the last 365 days.
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Estonian Secretary General Vseviov
February 03, 2023, 00:09 GMT
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with the Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary General Vseviov emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine and of imposing costs on Russia. They also discussed security cooperation and energy security.
