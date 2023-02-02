CONTACT:

ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Announce Major Mentoring Initiative

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will announce the introduction of a major mentoring initiative and declare February "Nebraska Mentoring Month" on Monday, February 6 at 12 pm. Governor Pillen will be joined by Coach Tom Osborne, state lawmakers, and representatives from mentoring programs across the state.

What: Major mentoring initiative announcement and declaring February "Nebraska Mentoring Month"

When: 12-12:30 p.m. CT on Monday, February 6, 2023

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, Coach Tom Osborne, state senators, and representatives from mentoring programs across the state.

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.