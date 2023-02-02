USEA To Hold Press Briefing on Small Modular Reactors
SMRs are gaining momentum in the energy transition, but what their impact will be is yet to be determined.
SMRS are on the near horizon, but the variety of designs must be winnowed.”WASHINGTON DC, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Modular Reactors are said to be the future of nuclear power. So far just one, NuScale, has been licensed. GE Hitachi has signed a contract to build in Canada. The Department of Energy has provided seed funding for a variety of designs and technologies.
— Llewellyn King
When will SMRs be deployed in the United States? How much dispatchable power will they add to the grid by 2035 and 2050. How often will they be refueled — every 20 years, every 60?
Of the various designs, will one triumph or will one triumph, or will we see a variety of reactors all using different technologies?
Will the variety of reactors speed the development of a new nuclear base, or will it hamper it?
Can new technologies pass muster with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission? Is the NRC up to licensing new nuclear technologies? Will we see the new reactors, developed in America but deployed in Europe and Canada in order to avoid NRC licensing?
Will the SMRs make a real difference, or will they be a small, supplemental source of carbon-free energy for a long time?
What can the government do that it isn’t doing now to speed the development of SMRs?
"SMRS are on the near horizon, but the variety of designs must be winnowed," says journalist Llewellyn King, who has covered the nuclear power industry for half a century.
The United States Energy Association will hold another in its series of virtual press briefings on Friday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to examine the issues.
As with previous briefings, this one will be held live on Zoom.
The format is simple: A panel of experts is questioned by a panel of reporters who cover energy. USEA Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis gives introductory remarks, and journalist Llewellyn King is the moderator and organizer.
The experts:
Donald M. Wolf, Chairman and CEO, Advanced ARC
Don Moul, COO, Tennessee Valley Authority
Jeffrey Merrifield, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP; former NRC Commissioner
Richard Moroz, Founder and Managing Director, Resolute Strategies; former President, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities
Rick Springman, Senior VP, Holtec International
The reporters:
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
Rod Kuckro, Freelance
Stephen Singer, Utility Dive
This briefing, as usual, is open to the press and the public. Members of the virtual audience can ask questions via the chat function. A recording will be available on the USEA website following the briefing.
Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h0pejqUySJ2sbsgUPtZPeg
The USEA’s virtual press briefings are aimed at keeping the press and the public aware of developments across the energy spectrum. The USEA, founded in 1924, is a non-lobbying group which doesn’t advocate for any fuel, but believes affordable energy is a human right.
Llewellyn King
White House Media LLC
+1 202-441-2702
llewellynking1@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn