National Fuel Reports First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year.

FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP net income of $169.7 million, or $1.84 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $132.4 million, or $1.44 per share, in the prior year, an increase of 28% per share.
  • Adjusted operating results of $169.5 million, or $1.84 per share, an increase of 24%, compared to $1.48 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $351.0 million, an increase of 18%, compared to $298.2 million in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 21).
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $327.3 million, an increase of 91%, compared to $171.5 million in the prior year.
  • Pipeline & Storage segment Adjusted EBITDA of $64.5 million, an increase of 13%, compared to $57.2 million in the prior year.
  • E&P segment Adjusted EBITDA of $190.3 million, an increase of 29%, compared to $147.0 million in the prior year.
  • E&P segment net Appalachian natural gas production of 90.6 Bcfe, an increase of 9.2 Bcfe, or 11%, higher than prior year and 3% higher than fiscal 2022 fourth quarter.
  • Average realized natural gas prices of $3.02 per Mcf, up $0.50 per Mcf from the prior year.
  • Company is revising its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance to a range of $5.35 to $5.75 per share.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “First, I want to share my appreciation for the exceptional performance of our employees during Winter Storm Elliott in Buffalo, NY. In the face of extreme weather conditions, they went the extra mile to ensure that safe, reliable natural gas service continued uninterrupted when it was needed most.

“Despite this weather challenge, National Fuel had a terrific start to fiscal 2023, with all four segments contributing to a 24% increase in adjusted operating results. Our upstream business led the way, with 11% growth in Appalachian natural gas production and the tailwind of strong natural gas pricing, driving a large portion of the increase over last year.

“While our outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2023 has been impacted by the recent reduction in natural gas prices, the strength of our integrated model, underpinned by our rate-regulated businesses, provides a measure of earnings and cash flow stability. Longer-term, we are very well positioned to generate significant free cash flow, which we expect will further strengthen our investment grade balance sheet and provide flexibility to deliver additional value to our shareholders in the years ahead.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts)   2022
   2021
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 169,689     $ 132,392  
Items impacting comparability:        
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)     (209 )     4,490  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments     44       (943 )
Adjusted Operating Results   $ 169,524     $ 135,939  
         
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share   $ 1.84     $ 1.44  
Items impacting comparability:        
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)           0.04  
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share   $ 1.84     $ 1.48  
                 

FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the first quarter, along with updated forecast assumptions and projections. The Company is now projecting that earnings will be within the range of $5.35 to $5.75 per share, a decrease of $1.10 per share from the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. The decrease from the Company’s prior earnings guidance primarily reflects the impact of lower natural gas price expectations, as the rest of the Company's assumptions and projections are largely unchanged.

The Company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $3.25 per MMBtu for the remainder of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $1.92 per MMBtu from the $5.17 per MMBtu average ($6.00 per MMBtu in January through March and $4.75 per MMBtu in April through September) assumed in the previous guidance over the remaining nine months of the fiscal year. For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated natural gas price projections approximate the current NYMEX forward curve and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, and financial hedge contracts.

The Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2023 net production guidance range of 370 to 390 Bcfe remains unchanged. Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for approximately 90% of its projected remaining fiscal 2023 production, limiting its exposure to in-basin markets. Approximately 68% of Seneca’s expected remaining production is either matched by a financial hedge, including a combination of swaps and no-cost collars, or was entered into at a fixed price.

The Company’s consolidated and individual segment capital expenditures and other guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance. The details are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report. It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands) 2022   2021   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 91,192     $ 62,369     $ 28,823  
               
Adjusted EBITDA $ 190,330     $ 146,999     $ 43,331  
                       

Seneca’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $28.8 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher realized natural gas prices and natural gas production. These increases were partially offset by the loss of earnings from Seneca’s California assets that were sold in June 2022, higher Appalachian operating expenses and higher income tax expense.

Seneca produced 90.6 Bcfe during the first quarter, an increase of 5.5 Bcfe, or 7%, from the prior year. This is a result of a 9.2 Bcf increase, or 11%, in Appalachian natural gas production from Seneca’s development program, offset by a 3.7 Bcfe decrease in production related to the aforementioned California sale.

Seneca’s average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $3.02 per Mcf, an increase of $0.50 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices, higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania, and an increase in the weighted average hedge price compared to the prior year first quarter.

On an absolute basis, lease operating and transportation expense (“LOE”) decreased $7.6 million primarily due to the California sale. Partly offsetting that decrease were increases in LOE from higher transportation and gathering costs as a result of increased production, as well as higher repair, rental and personnel costs in Appalachia. LOE expense includes $53.8 million in intercompany expense for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines. On a per unit basis, LOE was $0.68 per Mcfe, a decrease of $0.13 per Mcfe from the prior year.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expense decreased by $2.2 million largely due to the California sale. On a per unit basis, G&A expense was $0.17 per Mcfe, a decrease of $0.04 per Mcfe from the prior year.

The decrease in Seneca’s other operating expenses of $2.1 million was also primarily due to the impact of the sale of Seneca’s California assets.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense increased $6.1 million due to higher natural gas production and a higher per unit DD&A rate, which was driven by an increase in capitalized costs in Seneca’s full cost pool. DD&A expense was $0.61 per Mcfe, an increase of $0.03 per Mcfe from the prior year.

The increase in Seneca’s income tax expense was primarily driven by a prior year first quarter benefit realized from the Enhanced Oil Recovery tax credit, which did not recur in the current year as a result of the sale of the California assets.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands) 2022   2021   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 29,476     $ 25,168     $ 4,308  
               
Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,528     $ 57,150     $ 7,378  
                       

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $4.3 million versus the prior year primarily due to an increase in operating revenues, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expense and higher DD&A expense. The increase in operating revenues of $9.3 million was primarily attributable to higher transportation revenues from Supply Corporation’s FM100 Project, which was placed in service in December 2021. O&M expense increased $1.8 million primarily due to an increase in personnel and pipeline integrity costs. The increase in DD&A expense of $1.6 million was primarily attributable to incremental depreciation expense from the FM100 Project.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which primarily delivers Seneca’s and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands) 2022   2021   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 24,738     $ 23,137     $ 1,601  
               
Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,715     $ 44,032     $ 2,683  
                       

The Gathering segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.6 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues, partially offset by higher O&M expense. Operating revenues increased $4.2 million, or 8%, which was the result of a 6.9 Bcf increase in gathered volumes due to an increase in Seneca’s natural gas production. The increase in O&M expense of $1.5 million was due to higher compression leasing expenses, as well as increases in personnel and preventative maintenance expenses.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands) 2022   2021   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 23,817     $ 22,130     $ 1,687  
               
Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,577     $ 52,028     $ (451 )
                       

The Utility segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.7 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) and a decrease in non-service pension and post-retirement benefit (“OPEB”) costs, partially offset by higher O&M and interest expense. The increase in customer margin was mainly due to increased customer usage, largely attributable to weather that was 27% colder on average than last year in Distribution’s Pennsylvania service territory (where the Company does not have a Weather Normalization Clause), combined with higher revenues from the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanism in its New York service territory. These factors were partially offset by a reduction in base rates in New York as a result of a rate proceeding that became effective October 1, 2022 which temporarily reduced the Utility’s recovery of pension and OPEB expenses to zero. In addition to lowering rates, the proceeding mandated a corresponding decrease in pension and OPEB expense, most of which had been previously recorded in “below the line” non-service pension and post-retirement benefit costs. O&M expense increased by $3.8 million largely due to higher personnel costs. An increase in the accrual for uncollectible accounts, which was generally in line with the increase in the Utility segment’s revenue, also contributed to higher O&M expense for the quarter. Interest expense increased $2.5 million due primarily to a higher weighted average interest rate on intercompany short-term borrowings.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated combined earnings of $0.5 million in the current year first quarter, which was a $0.9 million increase over the combined net loss of $0.4 million in the prior-year first quarter. The increase in earnings was primarily driven by unrealized gains on investment securities recognized in the current quarter compared to unrealized losses on investment securities recognized in the prior-year first quarter, partially offset by a lower amount of realized gains on investment securities sold in the current quarter as compared to the prior-year first quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. To pre-register for this call (recommended), please visit https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3963c6bd&confld=46096. After registering, you will receive your access details via email. To join by telephone on the day of the call, dial U.S. toll free 1-844–200–6205 and provide Access Code 276256. The teleconference will be simultaneously webcast online and can be accessed on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. An audio replay of the teleconference call will be available until Friday, February 10, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial U.S. toll free 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 856816.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

 

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design, retained natural gas and system modernization), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; the Company’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet emissions targets; governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; changes in economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, liquidity challenges, and global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; changes in the price of natural gas; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas reserves; increased costs or delays or changes in plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; the Company’s ability to complete planned strategic transactions; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas reserves, including among others geology, lease availability and costs, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; negotiations with the collective bargaining units representing the Company's workforce, including potential work stoppages during negotiations; uncertainty of natural gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions (including those related to climate change); changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war, as well as economic and operational disruptions due to third-party outages; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2023. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on investments during the nine months ending September 30, 2023, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

  Previous FY 2023 Guidance   Updated FY 2023 Guidance
Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $6.40 to $6.90   $5.35 to $5.75
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25.5 - 26%   ~ 25 - 25.5%
       
Capital Expenditures (Millions)      
Exploration and Production $525 - $575   $525 - $575
Pipeline and Storage $110 - $130   $110 - $130
Gathering $85 - $105   $85 - $105
Utility $110 - $130   $110 - $130
Consolidated Capital Expenditures $830 - $940   $830 - $940
       
Exploration & Production Segment Guidance*      
       
Commodity Price Assumptions      
NYMEX natural gas price (Oct - Mar | Apr - Sep) $6.00 /MMBtu l $4.75 /MMBtu   $3.25 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price (Oct - Mar | Apr - Sep) $4.95 /MMBtu l $3.55 /MMBtu   $2.25 /MMBtu
       
Production (Bcfe) 370 to 390   370 to 390
       
E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)      
LOE $0.67 - $0.69   $0.67 - $0.69
G&A $0.17 - $0.19   $0.17 - $0.19
DD&A $0.60 - $0.64   $0.60 - $0.64
       
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)      
Gathering Segment Revenues $230 - $245   $230 - $245
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $360 - $380   $360 - $380

* Commodity price assumptions are for the remaining 9 months of the fiscal year. Previous guidance included separate pricing assumptions for October - March and April - September.

 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
First quarter 2022 GAAP earnings $ 62,369     $ 25,168     $ 23,137     $ 22,130     $ (412 )   $ 132,392  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   4,490       4,490  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   (943 )     (943 )
First quarter 2022 adjusted operating results   62,369       25,168       23,137       22,130       3,135       135,939  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   17,445                       17,445  
Higher (lower) crude oil production   (27,438 )                     (27,438 )
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   35,798                       35,798  
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       7,351       3,309               10,660  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               3,268           3,268  
Impact of new rates****               (3,726 )         (3,726 )
System modernization tracker revenues               868           868  
Regulatory revenue adjustments               170           170  
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               1,023           1,023  
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   5,996                       5,996  
Lower (higher) operating expenses   3,325       (1,458 )     (1,184 )     (2,390 )         (1,707 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   (981 )                     (981 )
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   (4,781 )     (1,274 )                 (6,055 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions   1,428       593           4,135       (4,441 )     1,715  
(Higher) lower interest expense   (871 )     (648 )         (2,028 )     1,721       (1,826 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   (1,185 )     (191 )     (552 )     (67 )     47       (1,948 )
All other / rounding   87       (65 )     28       434       (161 )     323  
First quarter 2023 adjusted operating results   91,192       29,476       24,738       23,817       301       169,524  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   209       209  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   (44 )     (44 )
First quarter 2023 GAAP earnings $ 91,192     $ 29,476     $ 24,738     $ 23,817     $ 466     $ 169,689  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and will have no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.
 


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
First quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.68     $ 0.27     $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $     $ 1.44  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                   0.04       0.04  
First quarter 2022 adjusted operating results per share   0.68       0.27       0.25       0.24       0.04       1.48  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   0.19                       0.19  
Higher (lower) crude oil production   (0.30 )                     (0.30 )
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   0.39                       0.39  
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       0.08       0.04               0.12  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               0.04           0.04  
Impact of new rates****               (0.04 )         (0.04 )
System modernization tracker revenues               0.01           0.01  
Regulatory revenue adjustments                          
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               0.01           0.01  
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   0.06                       0.06  
Lower (higher) operating expenses   0.04       (0.02 )     (0.01 )     (0.03 )         (0.02 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   (0.01 )                     (0.01 )
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   (0.05 )     (0.01 )                 (0.06 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions   0.02       0.01           0.04       (0.05 )     0.02  
(Higher) lower interest expense   (0.01 )     (0.01 )         (0.02 )     0.02       (0.02 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   (0.01 )           (0.01 )                 (0.02 )
All other / rounding   (0.01 )                 0.01       (0.01 )     (0.01 )
First quarter 2023 adjusted operating results per share   0.99       0.32       0.27       0.26             1.84  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                          
First quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.99     $ 0.32     $ 0.27     $ 0.26     $     $ 1.84  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and will have no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.
 


       
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
       
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)      
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
  (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2022   2021
Operating Revenues:      
Utility Revenues $ 311,619     $ 236,684  
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues   276,973       244,281  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues   70,267       65,592  
    658,859       546,557  
Operating Expenses:      
Purchased Gas   171,197       101,628  
Operation and Maintenance:      
Utility   50,352       46,644  
Exploration and Production and Other   26,874       45,619  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering   33,261       29,928  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   26,205       24,501  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   96,600       88,578  
    404,489       336,898  
       
Operating Income   254,370       209,659  
       
Other Income (Expense):      
Other Income (Deductions)   6,318       (1,079 )
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt   (29,604 )     (30,130 )
Other Interest Expense   (3,843 )     (1,161 )
       
Income Before Income Taxes   227,241       177,289  
       
Income Tax Expense   57,552       44,897  
       
Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 169,689     $ 132,392  
       
Earnings Per Common Share      
Basic $ 1.85     $ 1.45  
Diluted $ 1.84     $ 1.44  
       
Weighted Average Common Shares:      
Used in Basic Calculation   91,579,814       91,266,300  
Used in Diluted Calculation   92,268,210       92,032,775  
               


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
   
  December 31,   September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars) 2022   2022
ASSETS      
Property, Plant and Equipment $ 12,773,470     $ 12,551,909  
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   6,074,626       5,985,432  
Net Property, Plant and Equipment   6,698,844       6,566,477  
Current Assets:      
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments   244,475       46,048  
Hedging Collateral Deposits   1,600       91,670  
Receivables - Net   332,410       361,626  
Unbilled Revenue   87,110       30,075  
Gas Stored Underground   23,780       32,364  
Materials and Supplies - at average cost   43,599       40,637  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs   78,739       99,342  
Other Current Assets   61,117       59,369  
Total Current Assets   872,830       761,131  
Other Assets:      
Recoverable Future Taxes   107,467       106,247  
Unamortized Debt Expense   8,473       8,884  
Other Regulatory Assets   73,321       67,101  
Deferred Charges   75,253       77,472  
Other Investments   72,870       95,025  
Goodwill   5,476       5,476  
Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs   206,629       196,597  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   12,170       9,175  
Other   1,581       2,677  
Total Other Assets   563,240       568,654  
Total Assets $ 8,134,914     $ 7,896,262  
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES      
Capitalization:      
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity      
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and      
Outstanding - 91,786,806 Shares and 91,478,064 Shares, Respectively $ 91,787     $ 91,478  
Paid in Capital   1,025,639       1,027,066  
Earnings Reinvested in the Business   1,713,176       1,587,085  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (293,746 )     (625,733 )
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity   2,536,856       2,079,896  
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs   2,084,363       2,083,409  
Total Capitalization   4,621,219       4,163,305  
Current and Accrued Liabilities:      
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper   250,000       60,000  
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt   399,000       549,000  
Accounts Payable   168,387       178,945  
Amounts Payable to Customers   154       419  
Dividends Payable   43,598       43,452  
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt   43,142       17,376  
Customer Advances   31,314       26,108  
Customer Security Deposits   28,829       24,283  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities   239,097       257,327  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   331,521       785,659  
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities   1,535,042       1,942,569  
Other Liabilities:      
Deferred Income Taxes   879,676       698,229  
Taxes Refundable to Customers   360,276       362,098  
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability   263,707       259,947  
Other Regulatory Liabilities   191,499       188,803  
Other Post-Retirement Liabilities   2,998       3,065  
Asset Retirement Obligations   161,221       161,545  
Other Liabilities   119,276       116,701  
Total Other Liabilities   1,978,653       1,790,388  
Commitments and Contingencies          
Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 8,134,914     $ 7,896,262  



         
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
(Thousands of Dollars)   2022   2021
         
Operating Activities:        
Net Income Available for Common Stock   $ 169,689     $ 132,392  
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:        
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization     96,600       88,578  
Deferred Income Taxes     53,457       44,122  
Stock-Based Compensation     5,575       5,487  
Other     4,078       4,675  
Change in:        
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue     (29,522 )     (98,688 )
Gas Stored Underground and Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances     5,622       17,111  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs     20,603       526  
Other Current Assets     (1,748 )     (4,654 )
Accounts Payable     6,091       (10,888 )
Amounts Payable to Customers     (265 )     15  
Customer Advances     5,206       (2,603 )
Customer Security Deposits     4,546       981  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities     4,523       5,044  
Other Assets     (20,238 )     (6,838 )
Other Liabilities     3,122       (3,777 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   $ 327,339     $ 171,483  
         
Investing Activities:        
Capital Expenditures   $ (233,473 )   $ (213,491 )
Sale of Fixed Income Mutual Fund Shares in Grantor Trust     10,000       30,000  
Other     14,637       13,781  
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities   $ (208,836 )   $ (169,710 )
         
Financing Activities:        
Proceeds from Issuance of Short-Term Note Payable to Bank   $ 250,000     $  
Net Change in Other Short-Term Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper     (60,000 )     7,500  
Reduction of Long-Term Debt     (150,000 )      
Dividends Paid on Common Stock     (43,452 )     (41,487 )
Net Repurchases of Common Stock     (6,694 )     (8,859 )
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities   $ (10,146 )   $ (42,846 )
         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash     108,357       (41,073 )
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period     137,718       120,138  
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at December 31   $ 246,075     $ 79,065  



           
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
           
           
  Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2022   2021   Variance
Total Operating Revenues $ 276,973     $ 244,198     $ 32,775  
Operating Expenses:          
Operation and Maintenance:          
General and Administrative Expense   15,598       17,756       (2,158 )
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense   61,546       69,136       (7,590 )
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense   2,523       4,573       (2,050 )
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   6,976       5,734       1,242  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   55,558       49,506       6,052  
    142,201       146,705       (4,504 )
           
Operating Income   134,772       97,493       37,279  
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit   347       (186 )     533  
Interest and Other Income   1,331       56       1,275  
Interest Expense   (13,234 )     (12,132 )     (1,102 )
Income Before Income Taxes   123,216       85,231       37,985  
Income Tax Expense   32,024       22,862       9,162  
Net Income $ 91,192     $ 62,369     $ 28,823  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.99     $ 0.68     $ 0.31  
           


           
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
           
  Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2022   2021   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 67,621     $ 61,547     $ 6,074  
Intersegment Revenues   30,034       26,803       3,231  
Total Operating Revenues   97,655       88,350       9,305  
Operating Expenses:          
Purchased Gas   425       448       (23 )
Operation and Maintenance   24,018       22,172       1,846  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   8,684       8,580       104  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   17,414       15,801       1,613  
    50,541       47,001       3,540  
           
Operating Income   47,114       41,349       5,765  
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit   1,330       767       563  
Interest and Other Income   1,864       1,402       462  
Interest Expense   (10,952 )     (10,132 )     (820 )
Income Before Income Taxes   39,356       33,386       5,970  
Income Tax Expense   9,880       8,218       1,662  
Net Income $ 29,476     $ 25,168     $ 4,308  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.32     $ 0.27     $ 0.05  
           
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
GATHERING SEGMENT 2022   2021   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 2,646     $ 4,045     $ (1,399 )
Intersegment Revenues   53,767       48,180       5,587  
Total Operating Revenues   56,413       52,225       4,188  
Operating Expenses:          
Operation and Maintenance   9,687       8,188       1,499  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   11       5       6  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   8,709       8,391       318  
    18,407       16,584       1,823  
           
Operating Income   38,006       35,641       2,365  
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit   37       (56 )     93  
Interest and Other Income   170       9       161  
Interest Expense   (4,042 )     (4,148 )     106  
Income Before Income Taxes   34,171       31,446       2,725  
Income Tax Expense   9,433       8,309       1,124  
Net Income $ 24,738     $ 23,137     $ 1,601  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.27     $ 0.25     $ 0.02  
           


           
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
           
           
  Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31,
UTILITY SEGMENT 2022   2021   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 311,619     $ 236,684     $ 74,935  
Intersegment Revenues   62       75       (13 )
Total Operating Revenues   311,681       236,759       74,922  
Operating Expenses:          
Purchased Gas   198,420       127,212       71,208  
Operation and Maintenance   51,276       47,461       3,815  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   10,408       10,058       350  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   14,874       14,831       43  
    274,978       199,562       75,416  
           
Operating Income   36,703       37,197       (494 )
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs   (8 )     (4,326 )     4,318  
Interest and Other Income   1,440       525       915  
Interest Expense   (8,043 )     (5,524 )     (2,519 )
Income Before Income Taxes   30,092       27,872       2,220  
Income Tax Expense   6,275       5,742       533  
Net Income $ 23,817     $ 22,130     $ 1,687  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.26     $ 0.24     $ 0.02  
           


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
  Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31,
ALL OTHER 2022   2021   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $     $     $  
Intersegment Revenues         6       (6 )
Total Operating Revenues         6       (6 )
Operating Expenses:          
Purchased Gas         6       (6 )
Operation and Maintenance   21       5       16  
    21       11       10  
           
Operating Loss   (21 )     (5 )     (16 )
Other Income (Expense):          
Interest and Other Income   (324 )     2       (326 )
Interest Expense   (21 )           (21 )
Loss before Income Taxes   (366 )     (3 )     (363 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   (86 )     4       (90 )
Net Loss $ (280 )   $ (7 )   $ (273 )
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.01 )   $     $ (0.01 )
   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
CORPORATE 2022   2021   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $     $ 83     $ (83 )
Intersegment Revenues   1,152       1,082       70  
Total Operating Revenues   1,152       1,165       (13 )
Operating Expenses:          
Operation and Maintenance   3,185       3,008       177  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   126       124       2  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   45       49       (4 )
    3,356       3,181       175  
           
Operating Loss   (2,204 )     (2,016 )     (188 )
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs   (354 )     (1,017 )     663  
Interest and Other Income   37,877       33,177       4,700  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt   (29,604 )     (30,130 )     526  
Other Interest Expense   (4,943 )     (657 )     (4,286 )
Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes   772       (643 )     1,415  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   26       (238 )     264  
Net Income (Loss) $ 746     $ (405 )   $ 1,151  
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.01     $     $ 0.01  
           
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2022   2021   Variance
Intersegment Revenues $ (85,015 )   $ (76,146 )   $ (8,869 )
Operating Expenses:          
Purchased Gas   (27,648 )     (26,038 )     (1,610 )
Operation and Maintenance   (57,367 )     (50,108 )     (7,259 )
    (85,015 )     (76,146 )     (8,869 )
Operating Income                
Other Income (Expense):          
Interest and Other Deductions   (37,392 )     (31,432 )     (5,960 )
Interest Expense   37,392       31,432       5,960  
Net Income $     $     $  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $     $     $  
                       


           
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
           
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
  (Unaudited)
          Increase
  2022   2021   (Decrease)
           
Capital Expenditures:          
Exploration and Production $ 168,505   (1)(2) $ 139,212   (3)(4) $ 29,293  
Pipeline and Storage   16,427   (1)(2)   24,061   (3)(4)   (7,634 )
Gathering   13,293   (1)(2)   8,920   (3)(4)   4,373  
Utility   25,288   (1)(2)   19,383   (3)(4)   5,905  
Total Reportable Segments   223,513       191,576       31,937  
All Other                
Corporate   12       225       (213 )
Total Capital Expenditures $ 223,525     $ 191,801     $ 31,724  


(1)   Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $102.9 million, $2.1 million, $1.1 million, and $4.2 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2022, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
     
(2)   Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, exclude capital expenditures of $83.0 million, $15.2 million, $10.7 million and $11.4 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2022 and paid during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2022, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2022.
     
(3)   Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $69.9 million, $5.4 million, $2.6 million, and $3.1 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2021, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
     
(4)   Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, exclude capital expenditures of $47.9 million, $39.4 million, $4.8 million and $10.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2021 and paid during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2021, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2021.
     


                           
DEGREE DAYS                          
                    Percent Colder
                    (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended December 31, Normal   2022   2021   Normal(1)   Last Year(1)
Buffalo, NY 2,253     2,048     1,704     (9.1 )   20.2  
Erie, PA 2,044     1,987     1,560     (2.8 )   27.4  


(1)   Percents compare actual 2022 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2022 degree days to actual 2021 degree days.
     


             
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
             
             
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
            Increase
    2022   2021   (Decrease)
             
Gas Production/Prices:            
Production (MMcf)            
Appalachia     90,574       81,389       9,185  
West Coast           408       (408 )
Total Production     90,574       81,797       8,777  
             
Average Prices (Per Mcf)            
Appalachia   $ 4.77     $ 4.39     $ 0.38  
West Coast   N/M       9.79     N/M  
Weighted Average     4.77       4.42       0.35  
Weighted Average after Hedging     3.02       2.52       0.50  
             
Oil Production/Prices:            
Production (Thousands of Barrels)            
Appalachia     8             8  
West Coast           548       (548 )
Total Production     8       548       (540 )
             
Average Prices (Per Barrel)            
Appalachia   $ 82.09     $ 70.86     $ 11.23  
West Coast   N/M       77.34     N/M  
Weighted Average     82.09       77.34       4.75  
Weighted Average after Hedging     82.09       64.29       17.80  
             
Total Production (MMcfe)     90,622       85,085       5,537  
             
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:            
General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe(1)   $ 0.17     $ 0.21     $ (0.04 )
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe(1)(2)   $ 0.68     $ 0.81     $ (0.13 )
Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe(1)   $ 0.61     $ 0.58     $ 0.03  
             


N/M   Not Meaningful (as a result of the sale of Seneca's West Coast assets in June 2022)
     
(1)   Refer to page 13 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.
     
(2)   Amounts include transportation expense of $0.59 and $0.56 per Mcfe for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
     


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
 
Hedging Summary for Remaining Nine Months of Fiscal 2023   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps              
NYMEX   80,460,000   MMBTU   $ 2.80 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars   67,080,000   MMBTU   $ 3.34 / MMBTU (Floor) / $3.99 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales   54,466,307   MMBTU   $ 2.47 / MMBTU
Total   202,006,307   MMBTU      
               
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps              
NYMEX   67,680,000   MMBTU   $ 2.98 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars   65,280,000   MMBTU   $ 3.33 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.17 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales   65,607,429   MMBTU   $ 2.38 / MMBTU
Total   198,567,429   MMBTU      
               
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps              
NYMEX   27,560,000   MMBTU   $ 3.07 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars   43,960,000   MMBTU   $ 3.49 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.65 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales   64,221,273   MMBTU   $ 2.43 / MMBTU
Total   135,741,273   MMBTU      
               
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2026   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps              
NYMEX   2,020,000   MMBTU   $ 3.09 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars   42,720,000   MMBTU   $ 3.53 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.76 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales   62,453,675   MMBTU   $ 2.37 / MMBTU
Total   107,193,675   MMBTU      
               
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2027   Volume     Average Hedge Price
No Cost Collars   3,560,000   MMBTU   $ 3.53 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.76 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales   45,517,002   MMBTU   $ 2.39 / MMBTU
Total   49,077,002   MMBTU      
               
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2028   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales   11,850,451   MMBTU   $ 2.48 / MMBTU
               
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2029   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales   766,673   MMBTU   $ 2.54 / MMBTU
               


                   
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
                   
                   
Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)
                   
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
                Increase
    2022   2021   (Decrease)
Firm Transportation - Affiliated   38,469     28,197     10,272  
Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated   186,154     165,397     20,757  
Interruptible Transportation   1,308     767     541  
    225,931     194,361     31,570  
                   
Gathering Volume - (MMcf)                  
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
                Increase
    2022   2021   (Decrease)
Gathered Volume   108,027     101,094     6,933  
                   
                   
Utility Throughput - (MMcf)                  
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
                Increase
    2022   2021   (Decrease)
Retail Sales:                  
Residential Sales   20,153     17,496     2,657  
Commercial Sales   2,994     2,543     451  
Industrial Sales   151     123     28  
    23,298     20,162     3,136  
Transportation   18,310     17,593     717  
    41,608     37,755     3,853  
                   


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts)   2022   2021
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 169,689     $ 132,392  
Items impacting comparability:        
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)     (209 )     4,490  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments     44       (943 )
Adjusted Operating Results   $ 169,524     $ 135,939  
         
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share   $ 1.84     $ 1.44  
Items impacting comparability:        
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)           0.04  
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share   $ 1.84     $ 1.48  
                 

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
(in thousands)   2022   2021
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 169,689     $ 132,392  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization     96,600       88,578  
Other (Income) Deductions     (6,318 )     1,079  
Interest Expense     33,447       31,291  
Income Taxes     57,552       44,897  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 350,970     $ 298,237  
         
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment        
Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA   $ 64,528     $ 57,150  
Gathering Adjusted EBITDA     46,715       44,032  
Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA     111,243       101,182  
Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA     190,330       146,999  
Utility Adjusted EBITDA     51,577       52,028  
Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA     (2,180 )     (1,972 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA   $ 350,970     $ 298,237  
                 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

    Three Months Ended
    December 31,
(in thousands)   2022   2021
Exploration and Production Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 91,192     $ 62,369  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization     55,558       49,506  
Other (Income) Deductions     (1,678 )     130  
Interest Expense     13,234       12,132  
Income Taxes     32,024       22,862  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 190,330     $ 146,999  
         
Pipeline and Storage Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 29,476     $ 25,168  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization     17,414       15,801  
Other (Income) Deductions     (3,194 )     (2,169 )
Interest Expense     10,952       10,132  
Income Taxes     9,880       8,218  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 64,528     $ 57,150  
         
Gathering Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 24,738     $ 23,137  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization     8,709       8,391  
Other (Income) Deductions     (207 )     47  
Interest Expense     4,042       4,148  
Income Taxes     9,433       8,309  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 46,715     $ 44,032  
         
Utility Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 23,817     $ 22,130  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization     14,874       14,831  
Other (Income) Deductions     (1,432 )     3,801  
Interest Expense     8,043       5,524  
Income Taxes     6,275       5,742  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 51,577     $ 52,028  
         
Corporate and All Other        
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 466     $ (412 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization     45       49  
Other (Income) Deductions     193       (730 )
Interest Expense     (2,824 )     (645 )
Income Taxes     (60 )     (234 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (2,180 )   $ (1,972 )
                 

Management defines free cash flow as funds from operations (net cash provided by operating activities less changes in working capital) less capital expenditures. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected free cash flow as described in this release to its comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable efforts. This is due to our inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.


Brandon J. Haspett
Investor Relations 
716-857-7697

Karen M. Camiolo
Treasurer 
716-857-7344

Primary Logo

