Residents urged to take precautions against extreme temperatures

CANADA, February 2 - Strong winds and extreme cold weather conditions are expected this Friday going into the weekend.

The PEI Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is activated to Level 1 Enhanced Monitoring in light of the cold weather system arriving into the Maritimes tomorrow. EMO is working with stakeholder partners to determine what coordinated supports may be needed in the next 48 hours.

During extreme cold conditions, all residents are encouraged to take precautions to stay safe and warm to reduce the risk of frostbite and windburn. Where possible, residents can protect themselves by following steps such as:

Wear appropriate clothing, including layers and protective eyewear;

Limit time outdoors for yourself and your pets, and bring them inside;

Move regularly to maintain body heat;

Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle when travelling;

Check in on family, friends and neighbours; and,

Seek shelter.

Additional helpful information and supports are available for:

For regular updates throughout the upcoming weather event, follow reliable information sources such as local media, Environment Canada, and PEI Public Safety.

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Department of Justice and Public Safety

vickitse@gov.pe.ca