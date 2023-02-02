Submit Release
Manhattan Associates Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

RPO Increased 50% over Prior Year on Strong Demand

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $198.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q4 2022 was $0.60 compared to $0.32 in Q4 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 2022 was $0.81 compared to $0.48 in Q4 2021.

“Manhattan's business momentum is strong, and our fourth quarter results exceeded expectations. This contributed to the company achieving record top- and bottom-line results in 2022," said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel.

“We enter 2023 optimistic about our market opportunity and remain committed to investing in market leading innovation. We are confident these investments will contribute to our high levels of customer satisfaction and extend our positioning as the leading innovator in core Supply Chain Execution, Omni-channel and retail Point of Sale solutions," Capel concluded. 

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

  • Consolidated total revenue was $198.1 million for Q4 2022, compared to $171.5 million for Q4 2021.
    • Cloud subscription revenue was $51.7 million for Q4 2022, compared to $34.8 million for Q4 2021.
    • License revenue was $5.0 million for Q4 2022, compared to $11.9 million for Q4 2021.
    • Services revenue was $99.8 million for Q4 2022, compared to $81.6 million for Q4 2021.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.60 for Q4 2022, compared to $0.32 for Q4 2021.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.81 for Q4 2022, compared to $0.48 for Q4 2021.
  • GAAP operating income was $44.7 million for Q4 2022, compared to $27.1 million for Q4 2021.
  • Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $59.9 million for Q4 2022, compared to $39.1 million for Q4 2021.
  • Cash flow from operations was $55.2 million for Q4 2022, compared to $40.1 million for Q4 2021. Days Sales Outstanding was 77 days at December 31, 2022, compared to 67 days at September 30, 2022.
  • Cash totaled $225.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $197.1 million at September 30, 2022.
  • During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 206,418 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors for a total investment of $25.2 million. In January 2023, our Board of Directors approved replenishing the Company’s remaining share repurchase authority to an aggregate of $75.0 million of our common stock.

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

  • Consolidated total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $767.1 million, compared to $663.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
    • Cloud subscription revenue was $176.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $122.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
    • License revenue was $24.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $37.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
    • Services revenue was $394.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $334.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $2.03, compared to $1.72 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. 
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $2.76 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.23 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
  • GAAP operating income was $152.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $134.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $212.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $177.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
  • Cash flow from operations was $179.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $185.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 1,352,954 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $175.4 million.

2023 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2023:

     
    Guidance Range - 2023 Full Year  
  ($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range   % Growth Range  
                   
  Total revenue $820   $833   7%   9%  
                   
  Operating Margin:                
  GAAP operating margin   17.6%     18.8%          
  Equity-based compensation   7.9%     7.7%          
  Adjusted operating margin(1)   25.5%     26.5%          
                   
  Diluted earnings per share (EPS):                
  GAAP EPS $1.81   $1.95   -11%   -4%  
  Equity-based compensation   0.86     0.86          
  Excess tax benefit on stock vesting(2)   (0.06)     (0.06)          
  Adjusted EPS(1) $2.61   $2.75   -5%   0%  
                   
  (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based  
  compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of those items if applicable.  
  (2) Excess tax benefit on stock vesting expected to occur primarily in the first quarter of 2023.  
                   


Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above and guideposts in the supplemental information below, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. Those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.

Manhattan Associates will make this earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance and guideposts, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

CONFERENCE CALL

Manhattan Associates’ conference call regarding its fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, financial results will be held today, February 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also discuss its business and expectations for the year and next quarter in additional detail during the call. We invite investors to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The Internet webcast will be available until Manhattan Associates’ first quarter 2023 earnings release.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Manhattan Associates provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, and (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. 

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc.  Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2023 Guidance” and “Guideposts,” statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: economic conditions, including inflation; disruption in the retail sector; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; disruption in the retail sector; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; global instability, including the war in Ukraine; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.




MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
  (unaudited)     (unaudited)              
Revenue:                      
Cloud subscriptions $ 51,691     $ 34,761     $ 176,458     $ 122,195  
Software license   4,979       11,948       24,848       37,070  
Maintenance   35,083       37,471       142,198       145,841  
Services   99,812       81,565       394,096       334,799  
Hardware   6,538       5,749       29,484       23,738  
Total revenue   198,103       171,494       767,084       663,643  
Costs and expenses:                      
Cost of software license   377       507       2,126       2,309  
Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services   89,629       81,124       356,111       295,518  
Research and development   27,123       26,783       111,877       97,628  
Sales and marketing   16,656       16,652       64,537       57,855  
General and administrative   18,107       17,507       73,070       68,086  
Depreciation and amortization   1,506       1,778       6,663       7,914  
Total costs and expenses   153,398       144,351       614,384       529,310  
Operating income   44,705       27,143       152,700       134,333  
Other loss, net   828       (232 )     5,421       (261 )
Income before income taxes   45,533       26,911       158,121       134,072  
Income tax provision   7,665       6,329       29,162       23,600  
Net income $ 37,868     $ 20,582     $ 128,959     $ 110,472  
                       
Basic earnings per share $ 0.61     $ 0.33     $ 2.05     $ 1.74  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60     $ 0.32     $ 2.03     $ 1.72  
                       
Weighted average number of shares:                      
Basic   62,327       63,241       62,768       63,445  
Diluted   63,028       64,224       63,408       64,323  




 MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,       Year Ended December 31,  
  2022     2021       2022     2021  
                         
Operating income $ 44,705       27,143       $ 152,700       134,333  
Equity-based compensation (a)   15,152       11,926         59,361       43,259  
Purchase amortization (c)   -       -         -       264  
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 59,857     $ 39,069       $ 212,061     $ 177,856  
                         
                         
Income tax provision $ 7,665       6,329       $ 29,162       23,600  
Equity-based compensation (a)   2,045       1,873         9,058       6,272  
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)   (3 )     14         4,383       4,383  
Purchase amortization (c)   -       -         -       65  
Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP) $ 9,707     $ 8,216       $ 42,603     $ 34,320  
                         
                         
Net income $ 37,868     $ 20,582       $ 128,959     $ 110,472  
Equity-based compensation (a)   13,107       10,053         50,303       36,987  
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)   3       (14 )       (4,383 )     (4,383 )
Purchase amortization (c)   -       -         -       199  
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 50,978     $ 30,621       $ 174,879     $ 143,275  
                         
                         
Diluted EPS $ 0.60     $ 0.32       $ 2.03     $ 1.72  
Equity-based compensation (a)   0.21       0.16         0.79       0.58  
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)   -       -         (0.07 )     (0.07 )
Purchase amortization (c)   -       -         -       -  
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.81     $ 0.48       $ 2.76     $ 2.23  
                         
Fully diluted shares   63,028       64,224         63,408       64,323  

(a)     Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include that expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations.

  Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
                       
Cost of services $ 5,609     $ 4,390     $ 21,876     $ 15,159  
Research and development   3,341       2,567       13,081       8,814  
Sales and marketing   1,543       1,147       6,003       4,345  
General and administrative   4,659       3,822       18,401       14,941  
Total equity-based compensation $ 15,152     $ 11,926     $ 59,361     $ 43,259  

(b)     Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we exclude equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also exclude the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.

(c)     Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.



MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
             
ASSETS            
Current Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 225,463     $ 263,706  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,009 and $2,419, at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     166,767       124,420  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     23,145       20,293  
Total current assets     415,375       408,419  
             
Property and equipment, net     12,803       13,889  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     17,794       27,272  
Goodwill, net     62,230       62,239  
Deferred income taxes     37,206       7,650  
Other assets     24,770       20,239  
Total assets   $ 570,178     $ 539,708  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 25,701     $ 19,625  
Accrued compensation and benefits     54,469       53,104  
Accrued and other liabilities     24,569       22,741  
Deferred revenue     208,807       153,196  
Income taxes payable     2,049       376  
Total current liabilities     315,595       249,042  
             
Operating lease liabilities, long-term     14,065       23,157  
Other non-current liabilities     13,718       16,865  
             
Shareholders' equity:            
Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021     -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 62,191,570 and 63,154,494 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     621       631  
Retained earnings     253,711       269,841  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (27,532 )     (19,828 )
Total shareholders' equity     226,800       250,644  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 570,178     $ 539,708  



MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
    Year Ended December 31,
    2022     2021  
             
Operating activities:            
Net income   $ 128,959     $ 110,472  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     6,663       7,914  
Equity-based compensation     59,361       43,259  
Loss on disposal of equipment     (89 )     7  
Deferred income taxes     (29,711 )     (1,912 )
Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss     (1,515 )     (493 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net     (44,056 )     (16,650 )
Other assets     (10,247 )     (6,533 )
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities     11,794       12,256  
Income taxes     765       (3,667 )
Deferred revenue     57,706       40,530  
Net cash provided by operating activities     179,630       185,183  
             
Investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (6,587 )     (4,016 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (6,587 )     (4,016 )
             
Financing activities:            
Purchase of common stock     (204,460 )     (120,418 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (204,460 )     (120,418 )
             
Foreign currency impact on cash     (6,826 )     (1,748 )
             
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     (38,243 )     59,001  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     263,706       204,705  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 225,463     $ 263,706  
             


MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1.     GAAP and adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:

  2021   2022
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.35   $0.48   $0.57   $0.32   $1.72   $0.48   $0.49   $0.47   $0.60   $2.03
Adjustments to GAAP:                                      
Equity-based compensation 0.13   0.14   0.14   0.16   0.58   0.19   0.20   0.19   0.21   0.79
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (0.06)   (0.01)   -   -   (0.07)   (0.07)   -   -   -   (0.07)
Purchase amortization -   -   - - - - - - -   -   - - - - -
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.43   $0.61   $0.71   $0.48   $2.23   $0.60   $0.69   $0.66   $0.81   $2.76
Fully Diluted Shares 64,466   64,276   64,238   64,224   64,323   63,871   63,419   63,165   63,028   63,408


2.        Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):

  2021   2022
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Revenue:
Americas $122,813   $132,308   $135,233   $135,861   $526,215   $139,540   $151,996   $156,674   $155,674   $603,884
EMEA 28,434   27,190   27,402   27,548   110,574   32,151   31,614   31,843   33,330   128,938
APAC 5,603   6,616   6,550   8,085   26,854   7,265   8,314   9,584   9,099   34,262
  $156,850   $166,114   $169,185   $171,494   $663,643   $178,956   $191,924   $198,101   $198,103   $767,084
                                       
GAAP Operating Income:
Americas $16,116   $28,590   $29,727   $16,746   $91,179   $21,393   $24,507   $22,914   $30,475   $99,289
EMEA 8,374   8,643   10,485   7,245   34,747   10,517   9,423   9,851   10,239   40,030
APAC 935   2,124   2,196   3,152   8,407   2,062   3,323   4,005   3,991   13,381
  $25,425   $39,357   $42,408   $27,143   $134,333   $33,972   $37,253   $36,770   $44,705   $152,700
                                       
Adjustments (pre-tax):
Americas:                                      
Equity-based
   compensation		 $10,051   $10,709   $10,573   $11,926   $43,259   $14,138   $15,538   $14,533   $15,152   $59,361
Purchase amortization 107   107   50   -   264   -   -   -   -   -
  $10,158   $10,816   $10,623   $11,926   $43,523   $14,138   $15,538   $14,533   $15,152   $59,361
                                       
Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income:
Americas $26,274   $39,406   $40,350   $28,672   $134,702   $35,531   $40,045   $37,447   $45,627   $158,650
EMEA 8,374   8,643   10,485   7,245   34,747   10,517   9,423   9,851   10,239   40,030
APAC 935   2,124   2,196   3,152   8,407   2,062   3,323   4,005   3,991   13,381
  $35,583   $50,173   $53,031   $39,069   $177,856   $48,110   $52,791   $51,303   $59,857   $212,061
                                       


3.     Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):

    2021   2022
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Revenue $2,932   $3,209   $823   ($716)   $6,248   ($2,268)   ($4,568)   ($6,152)   ($5,124)   ($18,112)
Costs and expenses   2,000   2,442   551   (887)   4,106   (2,043)   (3,862)   (5,412)   (5,354)   (16,671)
Operating income   932   767   272   171   2,142   (225)   (706)   (740)   230   (1,441)
Foreign currency gains
   (losses) in other income		   (287)   315   (30)   (243)   (245)   711   2,056   1,569   353   4,689
  $645   $1,082   $242   ($72)   $1,897   $486   $1,350   $829   $583   $3,248


Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):

  2021   2022
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Operating income $79   ($294)   ($37)   $281   $29   $470   $710   $1,166   $1,900   $4,246
Foreign currency gains
   (losses) in other income		 315   535   3   (9)   844   809   2,085   1,713   738   5,345
Total impact of
   changes in the
   Indian Rupee		 $394   $241   ($34)   $272   $873   $1,279   $2,795   $2,879   $2,638   $9,591


4.        Other income includes the following components (in thousands):

  2021   2022
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Interest income ($15)   ($10)   ($9)   $102   $68   $19   $92   $112   $373   596
Foreign currency gains
   (losses)		 (287)   315   (30)   (243)   (245)   711   2,056   1,569   353   4,689
Other non-operating
   income (expense)		 9   1   (3)   (91)   (84)   8   95   (69)   102   136
Total other income (loss) ($293)   $306   ($42)   ($232)   ($261)   $738   $2,243   $1,612   $828   $5,421


5.        Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):

  2021
 		  2022
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Capital expenditures $569   $602   $987   $1,858   $4,016   $1,159   $1,084   $1,909   $2,435   $6,587


6.        Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):

  2021   2022
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Shares purchased under publicly-announced buy-back program 214   244   123   128   709   383   417   347   206   1,353
Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock 172   1   5   1   179   203   4   8   2   217
Total shares purchased 386   245   128   129   888   586   421   355   208   1,570
                                       
Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly-announced buy-back program $26,988   $32,894   $19,994   $20,117   $99,993   $49,965   $50,151   $50,000   $25,234   $175,350
Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock 19,414   190   762   59   20,425   27,143   528   1,242   197   29,110
Total cash paid for shares repurchased $46,402   $33,084   $20,756   $20,176   $120,418   $77,108   $50,679   $51,242   $25,431   $204,460


7.        Remaining Performance Obligations

We disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Over 97% of our reported performance obligations represent cloud native subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Maintenance contracts are typically one year and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):

  March 31,
2021		     June 30,
2021		     September
30, 2021		     December 31,
2021		     March 31,
2022		     June 30,
2022		     September
30, 2022		     December
31, 2022		  
Remaining
Performance
Obligations		 $ 421,196     $ 488,718     $ 573,712     $ 699,244     $ 809,540     $ 897,680     $ 969,603     $ 1,051,544  


8.        The 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act eliminated the expensing of research and development costs as incurred for tax purposes beginning in 2022.             

This law changes the timing of cash tax payments, increasing near-term taxable income and payments, but normalizing over time as these expenses are amortized.  As such, our cash was negatively impacted by approximately $26 million in additional income tax payments.  This legislation does not impact earnings per share, does not create any incremental expense obligation and does not impact our ability to operationally grow cash flow.

9.        Guideposts

The following table shows our (i) actual 2022 cloud revenue and remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) results, (ii) revised 2023 cloud revenue guidepost, (iii) 2023 RPO guidepost published as of October 25, 2022, and (iv) guideposts published as of February 1, 2022, for cloud revenue and RPO for 2024.

  Current Guideposts  
  ($'s in millions)  
                     
  Cloud Revenue  
  Year   Low   Mid   High   % Growth(1)  
  2022⁽²⁾   $176   $176   $176   44%  
  2023⁽³⁾   $232   $234   $236   33%  
  2024⁽⁵⁾   $310   $328   $345   40%  
                     
  Remaining Performance Obligations  
  Year   Low   Mid   High   % Growth(1)  
  2022⁽²⁾   $1,052   $1,052   $1,052   50%  
  2023⁽⁴⁾   $1,300   $1,350   $1,400   28%  
  2024⁽⁵⁾   $1,600   $1,700   $1,800   26%  
                     
  (1) Year-over-year percentage growth is calculated based on the actual or forecasted mid-points.  
  (2) Amount reflects actual results for 2022.  
  (3) Amount reflects revised range as of February 2, 2023.  
  (4) Amount remain unchanged from October 25, 2022.  
  (5) Amounts remain unchanged from February 1, 2022.  

These guideposts are forward-looking statements and are subject to all the risks and uncertainties applicable to our shorter-term 2023 Guidance, as stated above. In addition, the further into the future we project our financial expectations, the greater the risk that actual results will differ materially; consequently, our longer-term guideposts may be inherently more uncertain than our shorter-term guidance.

Contact:   Michael Bauer   Rick Fernandez
    Senior Director, 
Investor Relations		   Director,
Corporate Communications
    Manhattan Associates, Inc.   Manhattan Associates, Inc.
    678-597-7538   678-597-6988
    mbauer@manh.com   rfernandez@manh.com
         


Primary Logo

Manhattan Associates Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

