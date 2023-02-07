Nastel Technologies Receives Investment from Software Growth Partners and Announces Strategic Rebrand as meshIQ
We see a future of technology that delivers a single pane of glass that provides visibility into complex M/E/S/H environments, significantly reducing the risks to application stability and performance”PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies, the leading global provider of middleware-centric performance and transaction management for mission-critical applications, announces today that it has completed a major rebranding effort and changed the name of the company to meshIQ. The rebranding, which includes a new name, logo, website, and visual identity, takes effect immediately.
— Navdeep Sidhu, CEO at meshIQ
The rebranding to meshIQ is announced after an investment in Nastel Technologies was made by Software Growth Partners recently. Since then, the company has chartered several initiatives including doubling down on building solutions for integration infrastructure, investing in fresh new talent, and refining its processes to provide clients with greater efficiencies.
"Our rebrand, meshIQ aligns with the evolution that integration and middleware technologies have undergone in the last few years" said Navdeep Sidhu, CEO at meshIQ. "It represents who we have become and, most importantly, where we are headed and how we will deliver the next generation of solutions."
meshIQ is the industry’s only purpose-built observability platform for Messaging, Event Processing and Streaming applications deployed across Hybrid Cloud infrastructure.
“This new identity reflects not only our mission and values, but also the energy that you can feel among our staff,” said Sidhu. “At meshIQ, we see a future of technology that delivers a single pane of glass that provides visibility into complex M/E/S/H environments, significantly reducing the risks to application stability and performance. Our primary goal is to strengthen our growth and commitments to our customers and bring customer-focused solutions to every company that needs them. We look forward to continuing this goal, now as meshIQ.”
Software Growth Partner’s Managing Partner Sumit Garg views this investment and the rebrand as part of SGP’s cohesive strategy to invest in software companies that power mission critical business functions and empower them to become industry leaders. “In Nastel we found a product set that is critical for fast growing Streaming and Event Driven architectures, and a company that is poised for leadership. Our vision with meshIQ is to give every business the ability to resolve business application issues faster, reduce failures, reduce costs, and constantly innovate. Our solutions will match harmoniously with our clients’ complex needs.”
To learn more about meshIQ and its offerings, visit: https://meshiq.com
For media inquiries, contact: jmavashev@meshiq.com
meshIQ is a global organization with offices in the United States. meshIQ platform’s full capabilities move beyond monitoring with comprehensive observability and management. Obtaining actionable insights from middleware mesh, bringing focus and clarity to complex hybrid environments. Application and Integration DevOps professionals in industries such as Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Major Retail, and Manufacturing rely heavily on messaging, event processing, and streaming to build mission-critical applications. With technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, meshIQ is the world’s leading partner of choice for enterprises that reduces failures and runs with greater efficiency.
