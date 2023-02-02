Triple 5 Announces Launch of New Decentralized Prediction Protocol

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi company Triple 5 announces today the upcoming launch of its blockchain-based prediction protocol that lets users predict future value of crypto-assets.

Set to launch in Q2 this year, the platform aims to enter the $4.5 billion crypto-gaming industry, as well as the $262 billion online betting market.

Through the use of the platform's governance token, T5, individuals from around the globe may have the opportunity to earn returns by accurately predicting the future prices of various crypto-assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and more.

The Company is currently developing the platform in collaboration with a software development team that has extensive experience in building online betting platforms for notable casinos in Las Vegas.

Designed to simplify the prediction-making experience for users, its ecosystem will employ a proprietary Automated Market Maker and utilize smart contracts to execute the transactions in a secure, transparent and seamless manner.

Triple 5 rewards its user base and community by allocating a portion of the transactional fees to them. Specifically, for every token purchased, 5% of the transactional fee is distributed among the community in the following manner: 5 equal parts are allocated for token holders, token burning, liquidity provision, ecosystem and development team.

Tech entrepreneurs Paul Marinescu and Sabin Gozman, co-founders of Triple 5, are building a platform that lets people from all over the world take part in the growing crypto space.

“As traditional prediction markets have long been limited by geographical restrictions and regulatory challenges, introducing blockchain technology to the sector significantly expands its potential,” shared Paul Marinescu.

According to Sabin Gozman, decentralization also fixes issues in reliability and accuracy of traditional prediction markets.

“In a decentralized prediction market, users don’t need to rely on a single central entity, as data is sourced from smart contracts and specific actions are automated by the platform,” Gozman said.

The Company is preparing for the upcoming Initial Coin Offering of the T5 Token, set to be offered during the second quarter of this year.

For investment inquiries, please contact info@triple5.io.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Paul Marinescu

Co-Founder Triple 5

paul.marinescu@triple5.io

Tel:(+1)8478090938

Sabin Gozman

Co-Founder Triple 5

sabin.gozman@triple5.io

About Triple 5

Triple 5 is a Web3 prediction ecosystem with a GameFi platform that lets global users predict, play and earn from cryptocurrency price movement.

About The Founders

Paul Marinescu

An advocate of blockchain technology, Paul has a passion for decentralized finance (DeFi), particularly in the manner it removes the banks and traditional institutions’ control on money, financial products, and financial services.

His diverse expertise in finance, knowledge in the crypto space and network of contacts and partners in blockchain technology have allowed him to take part in building the world’s biggest, most secure, most reliable and most advanced DeFi prediction platform.

Sabin Gozman

Sabin aims to introduce several markets to the power of blockchain technology, among them is the prediction markets sector.

He saw an opportunity to bring diversity to the market prediction sector by enabling a DeFi crypto-based price prediction platform to let people from all parts of the globe grow their portfolios and create a new revenue stream for themselves.

