How the CEO of Terra's Kitchen, Michael McDevitt, is Giving Back to the Business Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael McDevitt is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of Terra's Kitchen. This flourishing startup offers people an opportunity for an easier and faster home-cooked meal by delivering the ingredients already prepared for the recipe. Michael has done it all in entrepreneurship and is now selflessly giving back to the business community by mentoring younger ones and bringing back economy-boosting restaurants to his community, among other selfless services.
Mike's journey dates back to when he was a financial analyst at the Blackstone Group to CEO of NYSE-traded, Owings Mills-based Medifast, Inc. The journey continued when he was co-founder and CEO of Tandem Legal Group and Tandem Advisory Group, and now founding Terra's Kitchen. He's a walking bag of entrepreneurial experience. He's taken it upon himself to impart his enviable wealth of knowledge and expertise to James Madison University students & graduates (Mike’s alums), where he mentors them on startups.
Michael started his career in private equity because he wanted to learn how businesses “worked.” He then moved on to the world of running a consumer goods business because he wanted to learn how to apply that knowledge to the “real world.”
He started a legal and consulting firm to help others experience growth. At the same time, he learned how to operate a services business. He subsequently invested in Terra’s Kitchen because he wanted to grow a business that would allow him to recreate the family dinner experiences, he had as a kid with his own family.
These strategic entrepreneurial growths have brought Mike to where he is today. It's a strategy that he selflessly impacts the students at James Madison University. Needless to say, under his mentorship, in the next few years, the school will produce the next generation of entrepreneurial behemoths who will shape the future of business. In line with giving back to the Business Community, Michael brought back a local restaurant, Brion’s Grille, in Fairfax, VA, to his hometown. Drawing from his wealth of experience, Michael observed that restaurants are a stronghold of local communities. The restaurant industry fosters regional job growth, supports local agriculture, and keeps your hard-earned money in your community.
Since coming back, Brion’s Grille has brought conspicuous economic growth to the area by putting money into the local economy. From paying rent or property taxes to utilities and hiring the locals, the restaurant has been a blessing to the Baltimore community. Additionally, Mike brokered a partnership between the restaurant and local schools to further revitalize the area. The move proved to be a masterstroke as the restaurant is now a major sponsor for local high schools and hosts several events. Michael has a close-knit relationship with his employees. He's not the distant boss that rules from his office. Instead, he's that leader who has created a feeling of warmth and mutual respect in the office. His relationship with his employees has flourished, so much so that he mentors them on issues about their personal lives, savings plans, educations, etc.
Mike is a founding advisory member of Halcyon Incubator in DC. The Halcyon Incubator is an organization committed to solving 21st-century challenges throughout the nation and the world. By helping social entrepreneur fellows transform audacious ideas into scalable and sustainable ventures, Michael and the Incubator act as catalysts for measurable social outcomes. Perhaps the most telling evidence of the efficacy of Mike's mentorship is the success of his mentee, Jennifer Garner, CEO of “Once Upon a Farm.” The company provides organic snacks and meals for a busy back-to-school season. Just like Mike's Terra's Kitchen,
'Once Upon a Farm' is a company with passionate people always looking to do things in a better way. Mike mentored Jennifer to oversee a purpose-led company that nurtures children and the earth to pass along a healthier and happier world for the next generation.
Many believe that success is not complete without a successor. Michael McDevitt is not looking for just one successor, he has raised an army of potential successors and brilliant minds set to take the business world by storm.
