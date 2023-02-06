A look at the Colossal Influence of Michael 'Mike' McDevitt in the Business Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael 'Mike' McDevitt is a prolific entrepreneur, former CEO of Tandem Legal Group and Tandem Advisory Group, and the founder of Terra's Kitchen.
Mike's influence has been sensational in the business community. His investment, Terra's Kitchen, who caters to health-conscious customers with a taste for convenient cooking. Before launching in Baltimore in March 2016, the company spent nearly six months on the West Coast testing its concept
After a year, the Canton startup has established a presence in most states, where it is accessible to roughly 85% of the American populace. Mike's ingenuity in growing his companies has distinguished him as one of the most brilliant minds in the business community.
Mike's pedigree in the business community has seen him write and publish multiple articles in a global media company, Forbes magazine. In one of his articles, Mike wrote on The 'Dragnet' Game and how it can Increase Efficiency. The article, published some odd eight years ago, proves that Mike's influence on the business community has soared for over a decade.
Mike's entrepreneurial drive has seen him establish eight bars and restaurants in Maryland and Virginia. His Terra's Kitchen company became a leading fresh food delivery service, offering healthy meal kits, ready-to-eat breakfasts, lunches and snacks, and partner products like Siggi's yogurt and BluePrint juices all in less than two years. It's a template for success that he applies to several successful businesses under his belt, including a multi-million dollar weight-loss company he took public in his 20s.
Mike's companies stand out from the rest because he provides vital services relevant to various people. ''People of all ages and family environments tell me that they feel like Terra’s Kitchen was invented for them, whether it’s the ability to select from such a wide variety of meals and snacks or the messaging and content we share,'' he said.
''My favorite stories come from customers who tell us that our recipes reminded them of meals they had when they were growing up; We’ve just made them healthy. That’s something I am proud of, and I believe it makes us special''.
Mike has over 300 Employees on his payroll. He ably ensures his employees clearly understand how they impact the end consumer. He constantly challenges them to balance their thinking on how they can help improve the customer’s experience by doing new things and doing what they currently do better.
While Mike has been influential in the business world, he has also been positively influenced by some iconic figures, which he generally categorizes as ''family and friends''. In his words: ''I consider myself the luckiest person in the world because of countless amazing people who have positively influenced me in my life and career. Every time I watch an awards show and imagine myself on stage rattling off the names of the people I want to thank, I know that I will forget someone of great importance. I’m going to take my own advice and keep it general. I would like to thank my family and friends.''
Michael has also been a guest at CNBC Squawk Box interviews. Squawk Box is the ultimate "pre-market" morning news and talk program, where the biggest names in business and politics tell their most important stories. Additionally, Mike is a requested speaker for many Baltimore City business startup conferences, where he drops invaluable insights on business and entrepreneurship.


