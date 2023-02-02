Submit Release
Maine teen hikes 30 miles to support veterans for Eagle Scout project

Xavier Freebairn-Lopez is raising money for an accessible ice-fishing lodge for 'Operation Ray of Light.'

MAINE, Maine — Xavier Freebairn-Lopez, 16, started his day at 5 a.m. Saturday, when he began his 30-mile trek on Sebago Lake trails to help Operation Ray of Light for his Eagle Scout project. 

The goal of Freebairn-Lopez's hike was to raise awareness and money for his project, which is to provide a handicap-accessible ice fishing lodge for veterans with disabilities. 

Freebairn-Lopez had multiple checkpoints throughout his hike. Waiting for him at his eighth was a group of veterans and a hot meal. Veterans involved with Operation Ray of Light prepared moose burgers and freshly caught fish. 

Operation Ray of Light seeks to empower veterans by creating a community and offering outdoor shared experiences. If you'd like to help Freebairn-Lopez with his project, you can donate to his Go Fund Me.

