MultiLane and Bizlink Demonstrate the Validity of Active Copper at 800G in DesignCon 2023 Collaboration
FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filling the ever-widening niche between passive copper and active optical cables, redriver-based active copper cables are a crucial component to the 800G ecosystem. QSFP112 cables in particular offer full 112 Gbps/lane transmission in a smaller form factor and improved power efficiency – a highly sought after quality in high-density data center and high-performance computing applications. Rising to meet market demand, MultiLane and Bizlink have collaborated to demonstrate the performance of Bizlink’s new QSFP112 active copper cable at DesignCon 2023.
The demo is powered by MultiLane's innovative 3-in-1 BERT, TDR, and DSO, the ML4035, which drives a 112 Gbps/lane signal through Bizlink’s QSFP112 active copper cable and then captures the PAM4 eye. The ML4035’s BERT-DSO combination enables both time & frequency domain measurements such as insertion loss (Sdd21), eye diagram & BER measurements, all of which are important metrics to evaluate the performance of redriver-based active copper cables. This versatile equipment offers a complete set of features to demonstrate the signal quality and reliability of Bizlink’s QSFP112 active copper cables.
“It’s always exciting to see our instruments being used by partners like Bizlink to show the performance of their latest & greatest products,” said Elias Khoury, Product Line Manager at MultiLane. “We are committed to advancing technology and are ready to lead the way in the deployment of cutting-edge solutions and ensure their successful integration into industry practices.”
“We are delighted to be able to put a new product on the market, that is further completing our 112G/lane portfolio. Together with MultiLane we are able to showcase this to our customers at the most important show in the year” said Dr. Hendrik Coldenstrodt-Ronge, Managing Director and Vice President of TS BU at Bizlink. “These demos typically are the first step to further engage with existing and new customers and we love to use the latest versatile multilane equipment to demonstrate the performability of our products."
About MultiLane:
MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, CMIS testers, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane solutions are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with highspeed design consultation and development services.
About Bizlink:
BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and to become a leading global interconnect solution supplier. We support environmentally-conscious industries and improve quality of life through providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of industries such as IT Infrastructure, Client Peripherals, Optical Fiber Communications, Telecom and Networking, Electrical Appliances, Healthcare, Factory Automation, Machinery and Sensors, Motor Vehicle, Rolling Stock, Marine, Industrial, and Solar. With flexible production resources and global R&D teams in America, Europe, and Asia, BizLink always provides reliable interconnect solutions in close proximity to markets. BizLink also specializes in offering one-stop EMS and NPI services based on customer's requests. At BizLink, we strive to keep collaborating closely with customers to turn their innovative ideas into reality.
