HUBZone training for Marinette and Jackson county businesses

New designation can help companies compete for federal contracts

MADISON, WI. FEB. 2, 2023 – Entrepreneurs in Jackson and Marinette counties are invited to attend two free informational sessions next week to learn how their county’s designation as a HUBZone or Historically Underutilized Business Zone can help their business grow.

“The sessions are a good way to learn how this designation, awarded by the federal Small Business Administration, can give companies an advantage when competing for federal contracts,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

The information sessions are hosted by WEDC, the Wisconsin Procurement Institute (WPI), the Small Business Administration (SBA), Marinette County Economic Development and other partners.

To qualify for the HUBZone program, a business meet the SBA definition of a small business, and must be at least 51% owned by U.S. citizens or be a Community Development Corporation, an agricultural cooperative or a tribal enterprise. Eligible businesses must also have their principal office located in a HUBZone and at least 35% of the business’ employees must live in a zone, in this case Marinette or Jackson counties.

Taking part in the program allows businesses to compete for contracts set aside for HUBZone businesses as well as gives preferential treatment to zone businesses bidding on other federal contracts.

HUBZone informational sessions

Jackson County session

When: 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

Where: Black River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 N. Water St., Black River Falls

Register at: https://www.wispro.org/

Marinette County session

When: 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

Where: Marinette County Courthouse, 1926 Hall Ave., Marinette

Register at: https://www.wispro.org/