Automotive Roundtable: Industry Updates and the Future of EV

Last week, commerce representatives and industry leaders met for the quarterly Automotive roundtable. Commerce led the discussion giving a brief overview of automotive in Oklahoma, the future in electric vehicles, workforce issues, manufacturing efficiencies, and motorsports in Oklahoma.

Attendees included:

Brent Kisling, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director

Jennifer Springer, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Director of Business Development

Jimmy Cagle, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Automotive Director

Jason Baffrey, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Automotive Project Manager

Kinnee Tilly, Vice President, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance

Mark Funke and John Reid , Oklahoma Business Roundtable

Representatives from the following companies: