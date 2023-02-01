Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,636 in the last 365 days.

Automotive Roundtable: Industry Updates and the Future of EV

Last week, commerce representatives and industry leaders met for the quarterly Automotive roundtable. Commerce led the discussion giving a brief overview of automotive in Oklahoma, the future in electric vehicles, workforce issues, manufacturing efficiencies, and motorsports in Oklahoma.

Attendees included:

  • Brent Kisling, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director
  • Jennifer Springer, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Director of Business Development
  • Jimmy Cagle, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Automotive Director
  • Jason Baffrey, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Automotive Project Manager
  • Kinnee Tilly, Vice President, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance
  • Mark Funke and John Reid , Oklahoma Business Roundtable

Representatives from the following companies:

  • Stillwater Designs (Kicker)
  • Disco Automotive
  • SeatbeltPlanet
  • Liberty Forged
  • Carbon Shock Technologies, Inc.
  • Keco
  • Covercraft
  • University of Tulsa

You just read:

Automotive Roundtable: Industry Updates and the Future of EV

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.