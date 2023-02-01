Automotive Roundtable: Industry Updates and the Future of EV
Last week, commerce representatives and industry leaders met for the quarterly Automotive roundtable. Commerce led the discussion giving a brief overview of automotive in Oklahoma, the future in electric vehicles, workforce issues, manufacturing efficiencies, and motorsports in Oklahoma.
Attendees included:
- Brent Kisling, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director
- Jennifer Springer, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Director of Business Development
- Jimmy Cagle, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Automotive Director
- Jason Baffrey, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Automotive Project Manager
- Kinnee Tilly, Vice President, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance
- Mark Funke and John Reid , Oklahoma Business Roundtable
Representatives from the following companies:
- Stillwater Designs (Kicker)
- Disco Automotive
- SeatbeltPlanet
- Liberty Forged
- Carbon Shock Technologies, Inc.
- Keco
- Covercraft
- University of Tulsa