Prizeout Joins the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout Corp (Prizeout) today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide Prizeout with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Prizeout to integrate with Symitar®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.



Prizeout integrates with Symitar via SymXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer that governs these interactions.

Financial institutions on the Symitar platform can now offer Prizeout directly from their digital banking app. Accountholders can use Prizeout to convert their online funds into digital gift cards to their favorite brands, many of which offer added value on top of the gift card amount. Prizeout’s marketplace is filled with over 1,000+ national and local merchants, and the average bonus shown to members is 12%, which means more purchasing power for everyday essentials like gas, groceries, and more.

Other key benefits for financial institutions include the following:

Increased Non-Interest Income: Prizeout pays financial institution partners a revenue share for every transaction through our platform, creating a unique stream of non-interest income.

Member Satisfaction: Members love the choice our platform offers when it comes to budgeting or allotting their money towards certain purchases. Plus, gift cards are delivered instantly and cost the member no transaction fees.

Best-in-Class Security: As an ISO-compliant company, Prizeout participates in internal and external audits. We never share or sell any member data.

Local Community Support: Prizeout can work with individual financial institutions to onboard their local business accounts - bringing these local businesses more customers and helping to keep money in the local community.

“Especially in these economic times, our ability to give credit union members more purchasing power is impactful,” said David Metz, founder & CEO of Prizeout. “We’re proud that with this integration, credit unions on the Symitar platform are now just a few simple steps away from offering their members more for their money.”

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Prizeout

Founded in 2019, Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within the credit union, banking, gaming, crypto, payroll & finance industries to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure, and curated experience. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit Prizeout .

For more information, contact: Scott Robinson VP of Marketing, Prizeout scottr@prizeout.com