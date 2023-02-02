Israeli Scientologists: Committed to a World Where All Are Free to Rise

Israeli Scientologists take action to reduce drug abuse and addiction with the Truth About Drugs campaign of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. Human Rights Day forum at the Center of Scientology in Tel Aviv promotes peace through interfaith understanding and cooperation. Israeli Scientologists hand out The Way to Happiness in Hebrew and Arabic to promote peace through common-sense values.

Through their work in the community and their service to their congregation, Scientologists of Israel seek to help all live their best life.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers from the Center of Scientology Center in Tel Aviv look back on the past year with a sense of accomplishment.

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission to empower the individual and uplift society. Israeli Scientologists volunteer in programs that forward human rights, human decency, literacy and morality, drug education and prevention, and provide help in times of disaster.

With the Jerusalem Post reporting that the use of drugs among youth tripled during the pandemic, the past year found volunteers distributing drug prevention booklets throughout Tel Aviv and beyond. And the Center held a community open house and drug prevention symposium in April for International Youth Day to share the youth-friendly materials and educator’s guides published by Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the drug-prevention nonprofit the Scientology Center supports.

In December, for Human Rights Day, commemorating the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Center hosted an interfaith forum to promote religious freedom and tolerance.

Israeli volunteers promote peace year-round, by sharing the common-sense values of The Way to Happiness written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. With precepts such as “Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others” and “Try to Treat Others as You Would Want Them to Treat You,” they handed out more than 60,000 booklets in Hebrew and Arabic in high-tension areas around the country this year.

In dedicating the Center of Scientology in Tel Aviv in August 2012, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige emphasized: “our recognition that all religions hold central truths in common and thus may work together to achieve the common dream of universal brotherhood.”

Mr. Miscavige urged Israeli Scientologists to “extend our help across this legendary land.” And in doing so, they are helping to achieve the Aims of Scientology as described by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: “A civilization without insanity, without criminals and without war, where the able can prosper and honest beings can have rights, and where man is free to rise to greater heights.”

To learn more, visit the website of the Center of Scientology in Tel Aviv or take a virtual tour of the Center on the Scientology YouTube Channel.

The Center of Scientology Tel Aviv, Israel