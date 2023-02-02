Israeli Scientologists: Committed to a World Where All Are Free to Rise

Israeli Scientologists take action to reduce drug abuse and addiction with the Truth About Drugs campaign of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Israeli Scientologists take action to reduce drug abuse and addiction with the Truth About Drugs campaign of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Human Rights Day forum at the Center of Scientology in Tel Aviv promotes peace through interfaith understanding and cooperation.

Human Rights Day forum at the Center of Scientology in Tel Aviv promotes peace through interfaith understanding and cooperation.

Israeli Scientologists hand out The Way to Happiness in Hebrew and Arabic to promote peace through common-sense values.

Israeli Scientologists hand out The Way to Happiness in Hebrew and Arabic to promote peace through common-sense values.

Through their work in the community and their service to their congregation, Scientologists of Israel seek to help all live their best life.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers from the Center of Scientology Center in Tel Aviv look back on the past year with a sense of accomplishment.

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission to empower the individual and uplift society. Israeli Scientologists volunteer in programs that forward human rights, human decency, literacy and morality, drug education and prevention, and provide help in times of disaster.

With the Jerusalem Post reporting that the use of drugs among youth tripled during the pandemic, the past year found volunteers distributing drug prevention booklets throughout Tel Aviv and beyond. And the Center held a community open house and drug prevention symposium in April for International Youth Day to share the youth-friendly materials and educator’s guides published by Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the drug-prevention nonprofit the Scientology Center supports.

In December, for Human Rights Day, commemorating the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Center hosted an interfaith forum to promote religious freedom and tolerance.

Israeli volunteers promote peace year-round, by sharing the common-sense values of The Way to Happiness written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. With precepts such as “Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others” and “Try to Treat Others as You Would Want Them to Treat You,” they handed out more than 60,000 booklets in Hebrew and Arabic in high-tension areas around the country this year.

In dedicating the Center of Scientology in Tel Aviv in August 2012, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige emphasized: “our recognition that all religions hold central truths in common and thus may work together to achieve the common dream of universal brotherhood.”

Mr. Miscavige urged Israeli Scientologists to “extend our help across this legendary land.” And in doing so, they are helping to achieve the Aims of Scientology as described by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: “A civilization without insanity, without criminals and without war, where the able can prosper and honest beings can have rights, and where man is free to rise to greater heights.”

To learn more, visit the website of the Center of Scientology in Tel Aviv or take a virtual tour of the Center on the Scientology YouTube Channel.

Scientology Newsroom
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

The Center of Scientology Tel Aviv, Israel

You just read:

Israeli Scientologists: Committed to a World Where All Are Free to Rise

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Scientology Newsroom
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology of Budapest Sunday Service: To Help Make the Most of the New Week
Israeli Scientologists: Committed to a World Where All Are Free to Rise
‘Human Rights Must Be Made a Fact’ Say Czech Scientologists
View All Stories From This Author