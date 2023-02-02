Website https://haydencapitalmgt.com/ is Fraudulently Posing as a California-licensed Investment Adviser

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the website https://haydencapitalmgt.com/ is fraudulently marketing itself as a licensed Investment Adviser.

The imposter website, https://haydencapitalmgt.com/, is not associated with a California licensed Investment Adviser.

The imposter website is trying to pose as Hayden Capital Management, Inc., and has linked its SEC registered Investment Adviser Public Disclosure page to Hayden Capital Management, Inc. Hayden Capital Management, Inc., which is a California licensed Investment Adviser firm (CRD number 137459), does not maintain a firm website.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.