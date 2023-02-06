New Arrivals Alert: Score Rare, Limited Edition Pieces at Modern Resale's Website

Modern Resale Modern Resale Kartell Barstool Modern Resale B&B Italia Modern Resale Platner Dining Table Modern Resale B&B Italia Tufty King Bed

Modern Resale announces its latest collection of rare, limited edition furniture pieces featuring high-end modern furniture from iconic brands.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Resale, the leading provider of high-end modern furniture resale, is proud to announce the arrival of its latest collection of rare, limited edition pieces. The collection is now available for purchase on the Modern Resale website, providing shoppers with an opportunity to score some of the most sought-after pieces in the modern furniture world.

With a commitment to providing its customers with the highest quality products at affordable prices, Modern Resale has long been a go-to destination for those looking to add a touch of luxury to their home décor. From sleek, minimalist designs to bold, statement pieces, the company's extensive collection of modern furniture has something for everyone.

This latest collection of rare, limited edition pieces is no exception. With a wide range of styles and designs, the collection is sure to impress even the most discerning of shoppers. The collection has different styles from unique pieces for living room or a statement piece for the bedroom.

Each piece in the collection is made using high-quality materials and contemporary design methods. From luxurious woven textiles to sofas, every aspect of the furniture is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and functionality.

The Kartell Master Barstool Set is a true work of art. Designed by Philippe Starck, the Kartell Master Barstool is a standout piece that will bring sophistication and style to any home bar. With its clean lines, sleek design, and exceptional comfort, this barstool is the perfect addition to any contemporary kitchen or home bar.

The set includes four barstools, each crafted from high-quality materials suitable for indoors or out. The seats are made of Recycled thermoplastic technopolymer with mineral filler and soft-touch treatment, providing a level of durability and strength that is unmatched in the world of modern furniture.

B&B Italia is one of the most well-known and respected furniture brands in the world, and we are proud to offer a selection of their most sought-after pieces on our website. From sleek and modern sofas to stylish dining tables, each piece is crafted to the highest standards and designed to provide both comfort and style.

One of the standout pieces in this collection is the B&B Frank Sectional. Designed by Antonio Citterio, this sofa is a true masterpiece. The clean lines and exceptional comfort of this piece make it the perfect addition to any modern living room. With a frame crafted from high-quality materials, this sofa is the epitome of style and comfort.

Another must-see piece from B&B Italia is the Tufty King Bed. Designed by Patricia Urquiola, this king bed is the perfect piece. With its bold, sculptural design and high-quality materials, the design is both playful and sophisticated. It’s the perfect dreamy look.

The collection also includes the iconic Knoll's Platner Dining Table, a piece that is sure to turn heads and provide a touch of sophistication to any dining room. The Platner Dining Table is a true masterpiece of design and craftsmanship. Designed by Warren Platner, this table is characterized by its delicate wire base and elegant glass top. The wire base is crafted from a series of thin metal rods that are bent and molded into a graceful, swirling form, providing a light and airy feel to the table. The glass top provides a sleek and modern contrast, making the Platner Dining Table a standout piece in any dining room.

In addition to its exceptional design, the Platner Dining Table is also known for its exceptional quality and durability. The metal rods are finished with high-quality chrome plating, providing a level of protection against rust and corrosion. The glass top is also made from high-quality materials, ensuring that it will provide years of use and enjoyment.

At Modern Resale, the team is dedicated to bringing the very best in modern furniture to its customers. The addition of the Knoll's Platner Dining Table to its collection is just one example of this commitment to quality and style. The team carefully curates its inventory to ensure that each piece is of the highest quality, and is designed to provide both comfort and style.

In addition to its exceptional selection of furniture, Modern Resale also provides a top-notch shopping experience. The team is always on hand to answer questions and help customers find the perfect piece for their homes. With fast and reliable shipping, easy returns, and a commitment to providing the best possible shopping experience, Modern Resale is the go-to source for all modern furniture needs.

Head over to the Modern Resale Google Business Profile and discover the latest collection of rare, limited edition furniture pieces. With a commitment to providing its customers with the best products at the best prices, Modern Resale is the ultimate destination for those looking to elevate their home décor to the next level.

Modern Resale Luxury Furniture Store in Palm Springs - Designer Consignment Furniture