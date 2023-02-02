Veteran’s Support Network (VSN) has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
VSN, an organization that partners with the Foodservice Institute, is teaming with NVBDC MVO Task Force.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Veteran’s Support Network (VSN) to NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. The Veterans’ Support Network (VSN) was created specifically to help homeless veterans get their life back. At a meeting of organizations serving the homeless population, the topic of training homeless vets to manage restaurants was presented, which promoted Mr. Manley to offer that he had just finished teaching the President’s staff at Camp David, and what if he taught homeless vets the same program at no cost. VSN’s partner, the Foodservice Institute teaches the necessary skills for food service management jobs through an eight-day training and certification program in food service. Students earn 9 certifications.
VSN is dedicated to serving veterans with a range of objectives, all aimed at helping homeless veterans earn their way back up the ladder. VSN likes to say that many others give them the much-needed "hand out," a place to stay, food, and clothing." VSN gives them a "hand up" so they can take care of themselves into the future. The certifications earned go on their resume, and the knowledge helps them to interview well and then do the job. VSN then works on their resume and helps them find jobs.
Later, the VSN became the host of competitions for active-duty military personnel which Mr. Manley had created. The Military Culinary Competition was held for 16 years on the street outside of Marine Barracks, Washington, DC, as part of a community Fall Festival which attracted 10,000 visitors each year, exposing the talents of military chefs to civilians. In 2023 VSN will re-start those competitions at Fort Belvoir’s “Mid-Summer Blast,” now called the “Ed Manley Military Culinary Competition.”
“The VSN Enlisted Aide of the Year Award celebrated its 20th year in January 2023 at the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon. Enlisted Aides are food service personnel who work in the homes of the Admirals and Generals. Each service picks their best, and those people appear before a board of Admirals/Generals and their spouses, to pick the best in all services,” said Edward H. Manley, retired Navy Lt Commander, President Emeritus of the International Food Service Executives Association and founder of the VSN.
NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
National Veteran Business Development Council NVBDC
“NVBDC is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
https://nvbdc.org/mvo-task-force-member/veterans-support-network-vsn-has-joined-nvbdc-military-veteran-organization-mvo-task-force/
To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org
or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about Veteran’s Support Network visit their website at www.vetsupportnetwork.org
To learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit their website nvbdctaskforce.org
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn