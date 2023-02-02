Gram-positive Bacterial Infections Market Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast to 2028

Gram-positive Bacterial Infections Market Report 2023 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners' Latest Study on "Gram-positive Bacterial Infections Market Forecast to 2028" Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Disease (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Pneumonia, Sepsis, Sinusitis, Skin Disorders, Other Diseases); Drug Type (Antibiotic, Antifungal, Others); Route of Administration (Enteral, Parenteral, Others); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels) and Geography

Gram-positive bacteria are known as the leading class of bacteria to cause infectious diseases in humans. These bacteria retain gram stain because of which are observed as violet purple colored stains when observed under the microscope. Infections caused due to gram positive bacteria are acquired through various source. They are known to cause infections such as sepsis, pneumonia, and MRSA, among others. Because of their highly infectious nature, treatment of gram positive infections has been an area of focus during the recent years. And various approaches are been developed to manage infections caused due to gram positive bacteria.

Report Segments:

- Based on disease the market is segmented as, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), pneumonia, sepsis, sinusitis, skin disorders and other diseases.

- Based on drug type the market is segmented as, antibiotic, antifungal and others.

- Based on route of administration the market is segmented as, enteral, parenteral and others.

- Based on distribution channel the market is segmented as, hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies and other distribution channels.

Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

- Increasing prevalence of infections caused by gram positive bacteria.

- Increasing awareness regarding management of infectious diseases.

- Ongoing R&D studies by pharmaceutical companies to develop therapies for management of gram positive bacterial infections.

Restraints:

- However, risk of side effects due to prolonged drug therapy is likely to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19:

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. According to the current market situation, the report further assesses the present and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market, giving more reliable and authentic projections In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

Top Companies are:

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the gram-positive bacterial infections market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Abbvie

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp.

NovaBiotics Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc

