‘Human Rights Must Be Made a Fact’ Say Czech Scientologists

Volunteers from the Scientology Missions of the Czech Republic took advantage of holiday markets to launch their UDHR 75 campaign to raise awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Youth for Human Rights educational materials make the Universal Declaration of Human Rights real to young people.

Using the momentum of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to make human rights a fact

Committed to raising the bar on human rights in the 75th anniversary year of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Of the goals set by the United Nations for marking the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), key is one dear to the hearts of Czech Scientologists: to “renew consensus on the universality and indivisibility of human rights and expand the constituency for human rights, especially among young people.”

Human rights volunteers invite the participation of youth by raising awareness and understanding of the 30 articles of the UDHR. They do this with booklets, videos, and public service announcements that show how each article relates to their lives.

In the center of the country in the capital city of Prague, in Tabor and Ceske Budejovice in South Bohemia near the Austrian border, and to the east in Pardubice, staff and parishioners of local Scientology Missions visited crowded holiday street markets to launch their UDHR 75 campaign.

Scientology Churches and Scientologists are inspired by the words of humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” And the Church makes these educational materials available free of charge to educators, law enforcement officers, nonprofits, parents, and anyone wishing to use them to promote understanding of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Episodes of "Voices for Humanity," an original series on the Scientology Network, document how human rights advocates in countries across the globe are creating positive change using the Youth for Human Rights initiative.

About

What is Scientology?

