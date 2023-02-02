Gov. Andy Beshear joins Weyland Ventures and City of Paducah for City Block Groundbreaking
Pictured from Left to right: Mayor Pro Tem, Sandra Wilson, Mayor George Bray, Governor Andy Beshear, Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz
..City Block will be in the heart of Paducah. It’s going to support tourism in the area, provide great experiences for local families, and generate even more economic growth in Western Kentucky”PADUCAH, KENTUCKY, U.S., February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weyland Ventures LLC, the Louisville-based real-estate development firm, along with their partners on the City Block Project, The City of Paducah, hosted Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at a ceremonial groundbreaking event held last Friday. Located in the heart of historic downtown Paducah, the much-anticipated mixed-use development represents a lifestyle and revenue-generating addition to the thriving downtown. The symbolic kick-off, which was open to all, celebrated the commencement of Phase 1 of construction on the Project, January 30th, 2023.
— Gov. Andy Beshear
“This new City Block will be in the heart of Paducah. It’s going to support tourism in the area, provide great experiences for local families, and generate even more economic growth in Western Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We’re not just talking about building a better Kentucky, we’re doing it, and projects like these will have a positive impact for generations to come.”
Weyland Ventures in collaboration with the City of Paducah and the Paducah Main Street Design Committee, worked to deliver an authentic design reflecting the individuality and aesthetic style of the downtown Paducah neighborhood.
Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz said, “Downtown Paducah has such vibrancy and a wonderful mix of new and historic. Our goal is to expand the energy and excitement of Paducah’s downtown into the City Block. Our boutique hotel will add jobs and create new retail and restaurant opportunities for the community. The new linear parks and parking configuration will provide vital outdoor space and parking to support both existing and new businesses.”
The Project’s Contractor, Ray Black & Son has begun site prep, mobilizing of equipment and installing the necessary security fencing. The Project’s hotel construction is scheduled to begin by early Spring. The mixed-use building located on Broadway along with the retail space and upper-story living area are scheduled components of Phase 2 of construction.
About Weyland Ventures
Weyland Ventures is a multi-disciplinary real estate development firm known for creating unique mixed-use properties in urban areas across the nation. Considered experts in the use of historic tax credits, new market credits and other layered financing methods, the company is able to tackle tough projects that typically wouldn’t be considered viable to other firms. Our projects incorporate residential, commercial, retail, and entertainment venues that often create new and vibrant neighborhoods while preserving the community’s unique heritage.
City Block Groundbreaking- Paducah, KY