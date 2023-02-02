Canto Ends Year Strong Despite Economic Headwinds

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canto, a leading provider of Digital Asset Management software, today announced its 2022 Annual Recap. The company reported impressive results, despite the uncertain economic environment.

Canto's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth reached almost 40%, with a SaaS-leading gross retention rate in the mid-90% and net retention exceeding 100%.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved this past year," said Wain Kellum, Chief Executive Officer at Canto. "To see our ARR growth approach 40% in a challenging economic environment, and our gross retention exceeding 90%, is a testament to the quality of our product and our customer's satisfaction with it. We strive to continue delivery of the best possible experience for our customers."

In 2022, Canto launched numerous platform integrations, including monday.com, Canva, Hootsuite, Wrike, Adobe Workfront, Adobe After Effects, and Adobe Lightroom Classic. These integrations have made it easier for customers to integrate Canto into their workflow, leading to increased efficiency, brand consistency, and better client results.

Canto also launched their Media Delivery Cloud product; the solution allows brands to automate the publication of digital assets directly from their Canto library to their website or e-commerce platform. All content is locally hosted, delivering faster page load times, removing duplication, and cutting down on storage costs. Media Delivery Cloud auto-resizes and crops imagery in the formats needed, freeing creative teams from these tasks and accelerating the time to market.

Additionally, Trust Radius recognized Canto as a leading digital asset management solution for its exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. The Winter Best of Awards includes the Most Loved Digital Asset Management tool, Best Relationship, Best Feature Set, and Best Value for Price.

"Canto is one of the most loved Digital Asset Management products of 2022," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Canto won a Most Loved award based entirely on customer feedback. Reviewers highlight the vast feature set that enables brand management and team collaboration while ensuring security for digital assets."

Canto is committed to continuing its growth and success and looks forward to delivering business-critical solutions for its customers in 2023 and beyond.

About Canto

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM) software, with customers that include many of today's top brands. This simple yet intuitive solution gives organizations a visual way to centralize, organize and share all their digital brand assets, empowering them to save valuable time and gain a competitive edge. Canto's DAM solution has wide applicability to various industry verticals, including retail, manufacturing, education, transportation, hospitality, nonprofits, healthcare, food and beverage, technology, and more. Canto's corporate headquarters is in San Francisco, with offices in Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, visit www.canto.com.

Contact Information:

Daniel Bryan

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communication

dbryan@canto.com

(734) 664-3450

