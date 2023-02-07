Independent Investment Advisors Receives Financial Advisory of the Year – Oregon Award
Independent Investment Advisors has been selected for the 2022/23 Financial Advisory of the Year | Oregon by the Corporate Livewire and LTG / USA Prestige Guide
THE TEAM OF HIGHLY QUALIFIED PROFESSIONALS WORK WITH A LIMITED NUMBER OF CLIENTS, WHICH TRANSLATES INTO DEEPER AND MORE INTIMATE RELATIONSHIPS.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Each year, USA Prestige Guide identifies companies they believe have achieved exceptional success in their local community. We invite both readers and contributors to the Corporate Livewire and LTG publications to put forward companies, products, services, and individuals who they feel are deserving of recognition. We ask each nominee to submit supporting information for their chosen category and our panel of judges ultimately pick a winner in each area. Over the last 16 years our awards have run on an international basis. In 2017 we introduced our regional awards to recognize smaller, independent businesses that are extremely successful on a local or national level.“
— USA Prestige Guide
Based in Portland, Independent Investment Advisors is an independent fiduciary registered investment advisor with expertise in financial planning, investment management and financial advice. Their mission is to provide the highest quality, reliable fiduciary financial advice and help clients define and attain their goals. The team of highly qualified professionals work with a limited number of clients, which translates into deeper and more intimate relationships, customized financial plans, portfolios and risk management programs and better results across the board. Founder and principal advisor, Goran Ognjenovic, has spent more than 20 years working in active roles within financial planning and investments.
The judges were particularly impressed by the efforts made at Independent Investment Advisors to help any and all types of clients. The advisory specialists have a variety of on-going projects, working alongside individuals, families, estates and small businesses and dedicate their services to establishing the most efficient and cost-effective ways to help each one of them. The investment needs of SMEs are slightly different from the average corporate employee and Goran works with them on retirement planning, money management and tax efficient investments.
Independent Investment Advisors
9620 NE Tanasbourne Dr
Suite 300,
Hillsboro, OR 97124
971-350-8068
Goran Ognjenovic
Independent Investment Advisors
+1 (971) 350-8068
