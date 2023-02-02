Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,648 in the last 365 days.

AirPro Fan & Blower Company Announces Another Lead Time Reduction

Industrial equipment manufacturer makes a second lead time cut in less than a year, returning to pre-pandemic delivery times.

/EIN News/ -- RHINELANDER, Wis., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirPro Fan & Blower Company announces another lead time reduction on the heels of a record-breaking year of production and new orders in 2022 and the first lead time reduction, which took effect in May 2022.

Effective immediately, lead times for AirPro products are as follows:

  • 3-4 weeks for Backward Inclined Quick Ship (BIQS) fans
  • 5-7 weeks for Standard Arrangement 4 direct-drive fans
  • 8-10 weeks for Standard Arrangement 8 direct-drive and Arrangement 9 & 1 belt-drive fans up to size 365 and 9-11 weeks for larger sizes

This latest reduction is a direct result of AirPro's decision to invest in infrastructure following the pandemic in 2020 and the ensuing material shortages. With their commitment to reliability at stake, AirPro's leadership launched projects to acquire and expand facilities and add several major equipment systems. 

"Supply chain dysfunction and delays seem to have become the new normal for most manufacturers, but not for us," explained Executive Vice President Keith White Jr. "We applied our culturally-ingrained customer focus, creative thinking, and long-term planning to allow us to reduce lead times even as the constraints remained elevated and severe."

Read additional details about lead time recovery and plant expansions on AirPro's website:

Interviews and photos are available on request.

About AirPro 

Headquartered in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and 100% employee-owned, AirPro Fan & Blower Company manufactures industrial-duty fans and blowers, offering a complete line of air-handling products and accessories. AirPro is #1 in Reliability and serves manufacturing operations across industries and applications around the world. For more information, visit airprofan.com

Contact Information:
Jane Gilvary
Sales Office Administrator
janeg@airprofan.com
715-365-0487

Related Files

AirPro's Lead Time Reduction 2023.docx

Related Images






Image 1: AirPro Fan & Blower Company


Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


AirPro Fan & Blower Company

AirPro Fan & Blower Company

You just read:

AirPro Fan & Blower Company Announces Another Lead Time Reduction

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.