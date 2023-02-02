At 5.1% CAGR, Vinyl Ester Market Size to Surpass USD 1,611.6 Million by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Significant investments in production of high-performance industrial coating that reduces equipment downtime and elongates their lifespan

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vinyl ester market size was USD 1,023.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding benefits of utilizing vinyl esters over polyester resins in end-use industries is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Vinyl ester and polyester resins differ significantly depending on chemical compositions and these differences reflect themselves in their physical properties, therefore, industry professionals significantly invest in gathering ideas of what performance is required from the build. Selection between these resins plays a key role in determining strength, durability, and product life and also affects overall cost associated with manufacturing of end products. Also, understanding these key differences enables users to compile the list of critical material performance factors required from finished product and inform the selection.

For instance, cross bonding of vinyl esters is superior to that of polyesters, which denotes that vinyl esters bond to core materials more effectively than polyesters. In addition, vinyl esters are less sensitive to ambient conditions, such as temperature and humidity, than polyesters. Vinyl esters are also used in applications such as in the automotive industry it is used in manufacturing of parts and surfaces of vehicles. This can be primarily attributed to their water-resistant properties. On the other hand, in the construction industry, it is used in fascias for buildings, reinforcement of bridges, and others.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report to Attain More Insightful Information on the vinyl ester Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1228

demand for corrosion resistant materials in wastewater treatment plants is another key factor driving market revenue growth. Vinyl esters are a type of thermostat matrix resin created by esterifying unsaturated monocarboxylic acids with epoxy resin. It is used in production of sewage drains because of its excellent ability to improve bending capacity, provide higher ductility, and ensure longevity. In addition, favorable government initiatives for installing Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) in various countries have contributed to market revenue growth. FGD allows for removal of harmful Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) from atmosphere, which is released from power plant exhaust flue gases. This is bolstered further by increasing consumer awareness of environment-friendly methodologies and ramping up Customer Social Responsibility (CSR) programs to promote sustainability.

Emergen Research has segmented the global vinyl ester market based on type, end-use:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Bisphenol A

Novolac

Brominated Fire Resistant

Elastomer Modified

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pipes & Tanks

Marine

Wind Energy

FGD & Precipitators

Building & Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The bisphenol A segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Widespread applications in industrial coatings, electrical insulating materials, and others is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, this type of resin is used in applications including public health and food safety. Increasing preference is primarily attributed to their excellent material properties such as durable and long-lasting.

The pipes & tanks segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for consumer products has led manufacturers to significantly invest in expanding their industrial capabilities, which is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Also, they are procuring raw materials, equipment, and others, which necessitates construction of new manufacturing units and expansion of existing plants, thereby driving segment’s revenue growth. Vinyl ester is increasingly used in manufacturing of pipes and tanks in industrial facilities due to its excellent material properties. In addition, vinyl ester provides excellent resistance to alkalis, acids, and a broad range of chemicals.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in reinforcement of buildings as well as construction of railways, bridges, and others is a major factor driving market revenue growth in this region. Vinyl ester is a widely preferred material used in the construction industry. Increasing demand can be primarily attributed to its waterproof and high-impact resistance properties. In addition, this type of resin is preferred due to its superior cross bonding capabilities compared to polyesters.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

DIC Corporation, Interplastic Corporation, Reichhold LLC, Swancor, Showa Denko K.K., Polynt S.p.A., AOC, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Allnex GMBH, Hexion, Nivitex Fiberglass and Resins, and Mechemco.

Gain Access to the Complete Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vinyl-ester-market

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad vinyl ester market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the vinyl ester market players.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global vinyl ester market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global vinyl ester market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1228

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.