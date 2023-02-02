Submit Release
The Wonders of Fishing in Yellowstone National Park

Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years 1900-1930 (NEW)

Take this journey as Frank H. Tainter, Ph.D. as he guides readers on a tour through Yellowstone National Park.

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fishing has been a staple recreational activity in America, it has been a means for generations to pass down their trades and technique to their kin and allowing them to form stronger bonds. One of America’s great fishing spots is the Yellowstone National Park, it has been an avenue for camaraderie among those who enjoy fishing and the perfect place to make friends and build connections.

In his book, Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years 1900-1931, Frank H. Tainter, Ph.D. writes three decades of history regarding the fishing culture in Yellowstone National Park. Although the author himself has not worked in the park, he took inspiration from relatives who had worked for the U.S. Bureau of Fisheries within the park – and compiled their notes into one compact book.

The book is extensively researched and written from the standpoint of a scientist, with references to back up every claim. It is so thorough that readers may immerse themselves in it and experience Yellowstone National Park firsthand. A densely packed book that will keep readers hooked to their chairs and wanting more after each page.

Explore the wonders and take a journey without leaving the comforts of home in Frank H. Tainter, Ph.D.’s book Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years 1900-1931 and experience the immense culture and history of Yellowstone National Park.

