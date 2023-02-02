North America Luxury Candle Market is expected to reach US$ 190.10 Million& Growing at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study on “North America Luxury Candle Market to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis and Forecast by Type and Distribution Channel,” is expected to reach US$ 190.10 million by 2028 from US$ 138.25 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Rising inclusion of luxury candles in self-care routines is the major factor driving the growth of the North America luxury candle market. However, availability of low-priced products may hinder the growth of North America luxury candle market. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America luxury candle market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• Creed Boutique, LLC

• Diptyque

• HERMES

• Louis Vuitton

• Maison Francis Kurkdjian

• Newell Brands

• Parfums de Marly

• SISLEY

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The US recorded the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, followed by Mexico and Canada. The crisis adversely affected the manufacturing sector in the region due to a restricted supply chain, raw material shortage, and shutdown of manufacturing units. In addition, the overall disruptions in manufacturing processes and research and development activities restrained new developments in the luxury candle market. However, because of the work from home mandates and lockdowns, people across the region began spending time inside their homes, which positively impacted the demand for home fragrance products, including luxury candles. Furthermore, the growing celebrity influence and strong foothold of e-commerce platforms in North America are projected to boost the growth of the luxury candle market across the region.

North America Luxury Candle Market Segmentation:

North America Luxury Candle Market – By Type

• Regular

• Scented

North America Luxury Candle Market – By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Retail

• Others

North America Luxury Candle Market– By Country

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

The report includes an executive summary, global economic outlook, and overview sections which provide a consistent analysis of the North America Luxury Candle market. Additionally, the report in the Market Overview section outlines PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide a thorough analysis of the market. The overview section details Porter's five forces analysis which helps to reveal a possible scenario of the market by disclosing a competitive scenario with respect to the North America Luxury Candle Market.

This research report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the topic. This research report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks in the global North America Luxury Candle market.

Finally, North America Luxury Candle Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides locales, economic conditions, item values, benefits, limits, creations, supplies, requests, market development rates, and numbers, etc. North America Luxury Candle Industry Report Announces Additional New Task SWOT Examination, Speculation Achievement Investigation and Venture Return Investigation.

