Aseptic Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Revenue to Cross $24,782+ Million by 2028 | The Insight Partners

Adoption of Sustainable and Environmental-Friendly Packaging is One of the Rapidly Emerging Trends in the Aseptic Packaging for Food and Beverages Market.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research study titled "Aseptic Packaging for Food and Beverages Market to Forecast 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Geography," the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market is projected to reach US$ 24,782.33 million in 2028 by growing from US$ 17,097.86 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The rising demand for all-natural and clean-label food and beverages is driving the demand for aseptic packaging across the global food & beverages industry.

The increased use of plastic packaging in the food & beverage industry has harmful impacts on the environment, which led to an increased focus on developing sustainable and environmental-friendly packaging. The brands are increasingly focusing on being transparent about their efforts and helping educate consumers on how to take care of the packaging after use to create a genuine, long-term impact on the sustainability agenda. According to a survey conducted by McKinsey and Company, 75% of millennial respondents are considering sustainability during their purchase. The new generation of aseptic production and packaging solutions focuses on providing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions that will include minimal resource consumption and lower levels of product loss. For instance, Tetra Pak, a food processing and packaging solutions company, developed the world’s first aseptic carton package certified for using materials from renewable sources. This recyclable aseptic package is made from renewable resources and includes the use of Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paperboard. Such eco-friendly packaging materials will offer immense opportunities in the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market over the coming years.



Aseptic Packaging for Food and Beverages Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market is segmented into cartons, bottles & cans, sachets & pouches, and others. The bottles & cans segment held a significant share in the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market in 2020. The aseptic bottle packaging is considered ideal for beverage and liquid food products. It can ensure maximum product integrity and the supply chain for juices, nectars, soft drinks, isotonic and teas, and liquid dairy products. It is sustainable and helps in optimizing the costs. The demand for aseptic bottle packaging is increasing due to the rising demand for dairy and juice packaging products. Aseptic canning sterilizes the food in specially designed heat exchangers before filling it into cans. This process allows the utilization of high sterilizing temperatures, which helps in improving the product quality. Aseptic cans are increasing in popularity as they are attractive and help in storing a wide range of foods and beverages such as vegetables, soups, and carbonated beverages. Thus, the rising popularity of aseptic bottle & can packaging is driving the growth of the segment.

Based on application, the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market is segmented into food and beverages. The food segment is further segmented into dairy food; fruits & vegetables; meat, poultry & seafood; processed food; and others. The beverages segment is further segmented into dairy beverages, juices, ready-to-drink beverages, and others. The beverages segment held a larger market share in 2020, whereas the food segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR over the forecast period. The most commonly used aseptic packaging for beverages is bottles and cans, which are the ideal solution for storing liquid products, such as milk, juices, and other beverages, which are easily perishable. Aseptic packaging techniques increase the shelf life of the beverages by inhibiting the growth of bacteria and molds. The rising demand for beverages such as fortified juices, milkshakes, carbonated drinks, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages is driving the requirement for aseptic packaging.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global aseptic packaging for food and beverages market over the forecast period. The growing health consciousness drives the aseptic packaging industry in Asia Pacific. These materials are expected to have high mechanical strength and antimicrobial properties that maintain the longer shelf life of the product. The growing awareness regarding the benefits of aseptic packaging for packaged food and beverages products are driving the growth of aseptic packaging for food and beverages market in Asia Pacific. Likewise, the increasing need for hygienically packaged drinking water due to the growing prevalence of water-borne illness in the region directly influences Asia Pacific aseptic packaging for food and beverages market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aseptic Packaging for Food and Beverages Market

The COVID-19 pandemic led to unprecedented challenges across many sectors, such as the chemicals & materials industries. Lockdowns, border restrictions, travel restrictions, manufacturing units’ shutdowns, and other safety protocols imposed by governments negatively impacted the operations of manufacturing companies. Further, many aseptic packaging companies suffered losses due to the raw material shortage. Moreover, there was a shortfall in the product supply due to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. All these factors negatively impacted the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market. However, as the concerns related to hygiene and food safety increased due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for hygienically packaged food and beverages increased dramatically. This factor opened significant growth opportunities for the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market.

