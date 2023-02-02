Vaccine Market By Type, By Disease, By Technology and By Region Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Vaccine Market Size – USD 45.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaccine Market Size Worth USD 102.60 Billion in 2030| Emergen Research

According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide vaccine market size reached USD 45.20 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to experience a revenue CAGR of 9.7% over the projected period. One of the major drivers propelling market revenue development is the rise in infectious diseases in emerging nations. Infectious disease prevalence is rising globally, which puts a greater load on healthcare systems and hinders socioeconomic development. Additionally, the prevalence of infectious diseases including malaria, the flu, hepatitis, and HIV/AIDS is on the rise, which is fueling revenue growth. Additionally, the rise of microbial strains that are resistant to medication has complicated efforts to tackle infectious diseases like pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhoea, among others.

Rising demand for new drugs to replace those that have lost efficiency, as well as investment in vaccine research & development, are driving market growth. Increased financing from public and private groups, as well as favorable government policies, have all contributed to the global vaccine market's expansion.

However, extended delay of vaccine production is a factor driving hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Vaccine shortages are limiting market development owing to various factors such as manufacturing or production issues and inadequate stocks.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2022-2030

CAGR: 9.7%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

Top Companies Operating in the Vaccine Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Pfizer Inc.

CSL Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Ltd.

Merck & Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Sanofi Pasteur SA

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Biological E Limited.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The monovalent vaccine segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Monovalent vaccination is intended to immunize only one microbe and one antigen (for example, measles vaccine). This type of vaccination is preferred for inducing a high immunological response.

The pediatric segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing attempts by companies to develop effective pediatric vaccinations for prevention of illness is expected to drive pediatric vaccine segment revenue growth.

The recombinant vaccine segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. Recombinant vaccines can be easily produced and have lesser risks as compared to other vaccines.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably rapid growth rate in the global vaccine market over the forecast period owing to increased vaccine awareness and immunization initiatives. Rising cases of severe infectious diseases including novel coronavirus disease and growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines are driving market growth in this region.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the vaccine market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in Report

Emergen Research has segmented the vaccine market based on type, patient type, disease, technology, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Monovalent Vaccine

Multivalent Vaccine

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Adult

Pediatric

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Pneumococcal Diseases

Hepatitis

Influenza

Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTP)

Polio

Covid-19

Herpes Zoster

Rotavirus

Varicella

Meningococcal Disease

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Viral Vector Vaccines

Covid-19 vaccines

Covaxin

Covidshield

Sputnik Light Vaccine

Corbevax Vaccine

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the vaccine market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

