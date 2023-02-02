PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release

February 2, 2023 Mulanay Watershed in Quezon should be a 'Protected Area'-Villar In recognition of the richness of its biological resources- both flora and fauna- that are native and distinct to the Mulanay Watershed Forest Reserve (MWFR) as well as their aesthetic and ecological importance, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar wants to declare it a 'Protected Area' (PA). In filing Senate Bill No. 1691 Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources, recommended that MWRF should be known San Francisco Protected Landscape (SFPL). She said MWFR should be a PA due to its rich and lush forest vegetation that serves as habitat of various wildlife, including threatened flora and fauna species. The MWFR has a total area of 29.6 hectares. Its rich biodiversity of flora and fauna include those in the updated national lists of threatened Philippine plants and animals and their respective categories. The Biodiversity Monitoring System Report identified 83 floral species and 59 faunal species in the area, 3 flora and 2 fauna species of which were classified as endangered. Significantly, the senator noted that the MWFR also provides clean source of water for the people that can be used domestically and agriculturally. In 2021, she related MWFR was subjected by the DENR to the Protected Area Suitability Assessment (PASA) to determine its suitability to be legislated as a protected area (PA) under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act. Through the PASA, it was determined the MWFR is suitable to be declared a PA under the category of Protected Landscape. It was then renamed as "San Francisco Protected Landscape" through legislation. "As such, the State shall ensure the conservation, protection, management and rehabilitation of the area. It is likewise recognized that effective administration of this area is possible only through cooperation among the National Government, LGUs), concerned NGOs), private entities and local communities," she said. "The use and enjoyment of this area must be consistent with the principles of biological diversity and sustainable development," she further stated. Mulanay Watershed sa Quezon , dapat gawing 'Protected Area'-Villar Sa pagkilala sa mayamang nitong biological resources- flora at fauna, na makikita lamang sa Mulanay Watershed Forest Reserve (MWFR) pati na rin ang kagandahan at ecological importance nito, nais ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na gawin itong Protected Area' (PA). Sa pagsasampa sa Senate Bill No. 1691, ipinanukala ni Villar, chairperson ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources, na tatawagin ang MWRF na San Francisco Protected Landscape (SFPL). Aniya, kailangang ideklarang PS ang MWFR dahil sa mayaman nitong gubat na tirahan ng mga wildlife, kabilang ang mga nanganganib na mawalang uri ng flora at fauna. May 29.6 ektarya ang MWFR kung saan makikita ang mayamang biodiversity ng flora at fauna kabilng ang mga nasa updated national lists ng threatened Philippine plants at animals at ang kanilang kategorya. Tinukoy ng Biodiversity Monitoring System Report ang 83 floral species at 59 faunal species sa lugar, at 3 flora at 2 fauna species na endangered. "Significantly, the senator noted that the MWFR also provides clean source of water for the people that can be used domestically and agriculturally," ayon sa senador. Noong 2021, isinailalim ng DENR ang MWFR sa Protected Area Suitability Assessment (PASA) upang matiyak kung angkop itong gawing PA sa ilalim ng Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act. Lusot naman ito sa kategoryang Protected Landscape. Pinangalanan dito itong San Francisco Protected Landscape." "As such, the State shall ensure the conservation, protection, management and rehabilitation of the area. It is likewise recognized that effective administration of this area is possible only through cooperation among the National Government, LGUs), concerned NGOs), private entities and local communities," ani Villar. "The use and enjoyment of this area must be consistent with the principles of biological diversity and sustainable development," dagdag pa niya.