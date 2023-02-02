Halal Food Market Growth CAGR of 6%, Restraints, Mergers, And Forecast (2023-2033)

Halal Food Market Size 2023

Halal food market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.33 billion from 2023 to 2033 at a CAGR of 6%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid spread of COVID-19 and its disruption in the food supply chain created havoc in many sectors, including Halal. Leading global manufacturers noticed a decrease in labor and disruption in Halal Food import and export. This adversely affected their sales as well as consumption. Due to the safety and hygiene concerns raised by the pandemic, the industry suffered a decline in demand for its meat products.

Growing Demand:

Europe's Muslim population is growing and thousands upon thousands are now eating halal meat from Islamic slaughter. As they are recognized for their health benefits, non-Muslims also consume them. This growing demand is causing retailers to sell more Halal food products. Supermarkets must also identify products that contain Halal meat.

Waitrose, Sainsbury's & Marks & Spencers, Tesco, Marks & Spencers, and Sainsbury's all offer halal food. As globalization trends and changes in the Muslim World's economic dynamics continue to influence consumers' spending habits and preferences, it is expected that the European market will accept halal food as well as beverages.

Driving Factors

Market Growth Driven BY Rising Islamic Population And Shifting Consumer Awareness

Islam is the world's fastest-growing religion, which positively impacts the global demand for Halal products. Recent data from Saudi Arabia has shown that they represent 27.12% worldwide's Muslim population. The global market's growth is primarily due to the growing awareness of Muslims regarding the necessity and needs to only eat halal food. Market growth will be driven by rising disposable income in the Muslim community.

The emergence of new food markets that are driven by the growth of halal foods has led to a growing awareness of the importance and demand for convenience food.

Market Key Trends:

The key factors that have an impact on the growth and development of the Halal Food Market are examined in the study. The study analyzes key factors that impact the demand for Halal Food, as well as the restraining factors that prevent the market from growing.

You will find information about the market and trends that have influenced it as well as forecasts and projections for future trends in the report. It also covers changes in consumer behavior and their impact on market growth. The comprehensive competitive landscape section of the report will give detailed profiles of top players. The report ranks market leaders according to their market share, revenue, and the most recent developments.

Recent Development:

"Halal food market" 2023-2033 strategy development by pre and post covid-19 type, application, and leading countries. This report covers factors and risks that could have an impact on the industry and sales. The report contains information on the top nations, including their development status and market size. It also includes data on prices.

Global Halal Food Market Research Report 2022/COVID-19 Market Impact: Indoor Positioning/Indoor Navigation, Retail, and Healthcare are the key drivers of global growth in this market.

